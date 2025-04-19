JID drops first single for 2025 'WRK': A Review

Acting as the lead single for his upcoming album, GOD DOES LIKE UGLY, JID has finally released his highly anticipated record - WRK. The new song was distributed to all major streaming platforms on Friday (April 18) via Dreamville and Interscope Records.

Before its official streaming release, the Atlanta rapper previewed the single during his live set at Dreamville Festival 2025. He would later tease the record on social media, uploading an official trailer for the song to Instagram two days before its release.

"Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive yet tedious process. I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cus I ain’t no b*tch),” he wrote in the video.

The single's release marks the official rollout for the rapper's highly anticipated fourth studio album, GOD DOES LIKE UGLY, which was reportedly previewed in full during an exclusive listening party in Paris.

"He put his heart into his next project. Intentional features that work too well, he takes his writing seriously. There’s a lot of duality in the themes, it's as introspective as it is competitive," a fan at the listening party stated.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down JID's new single 'WRK'

With JID gearing up for his upcoming God Does Like Ugly album, his latest release has stirred up conversations on social media surrounding the rapper's electric performance and impressive lyricism.

Given that WRK acts as the first official lead single for the Atlanta native's God Does Like Ugly album, the uptempo production, led by longtime collaborators PLUSS and Christo, highlights the sonic direction of his upcoming LP.

The production noticeably incorporates thick percussions and synths into its highly energetic chord progressions. Major themes explored in JID's latest single have been provided below:

Success

Loyalty

Hustle

Dedication

Substance Abuse

Religion

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"Need work, need work (Let's get to work) / Work, work, work, work (Let's go to work) / Work, work, work, work / Need work, need work (x4)"

The song opens with JID's mantra-like chorus fueled by constant chanting and a high-tempo production. The hook's repetitive delivery seemingly highlights why the rapper never stops working.

(Verse 1)

Screenshot from JID's new visualizer for 'WRK' (Image via YouTube/@jid6871)

"You couldn't even stop my drive if it were 1955 / And I'm on 85 doing ninety-five in a 1952 Dodge / I done seen so much with two eyes, I don't even feel a way / Just neutralize 'em / Been criticized and been scrutinized / It ain't sh*t to me, I'm just shooin' flies / It ain't sh*t to me, it's just you and I"

JID then opens on the record's first verse, delivering hard-hitting bars over the trap production. The rapper's unique cadence and fast-paced delivery make references, like the "1952 Dodge," impressively stand out.

The rapper primarily explains why he disregards all the criticism and scrutiny he receives online.

"Then me and God and my crew of guys / They can't get to me, Lord knew they tried / But like Denzel Washington, The Book of Elijah / Ni**as movin' blind and a lil' behind / And if you forgot, here's a lil' reminder that I'm still choppin' wood / Still grindin', still rhymin' / Poppin' and I be on kill timin"

JID spends this bar exploring his relationship with God and religion, citing that he feels deeply connected and supported.

He shouts out his crew before comparing his lifestyle to that of Denzel Washington's character from the action sci-fi movie "The Book of Eli," citing his competitors are blind to him moving up in the industry.

Screenshot from JID's new visualizer for 'WRK' (Image via YouTube/@jid6871)

"In the rough, I'm like a real diamond / In the cut, I like a chill climate / Pretty much, I'm just a cool ni**a / You don't wanna see me? Cool, try me / I've been working on my attitude / Don't know what I'm 'bout to do 'bout it / But I know I'm 'bout to act a fool / In a bad mood, so I'm taking it out on my work"

The rapper ends with bars exploring themes of dedication and success, as he flexes a new-found energy over an escalating trap production. The record immediately transitions into the hook, before the rapper returns for his second verse.

(Verse 2)

Screenshot from JID's new visualizer for 'WRK' (Image via YouTube/@jid6871)

"Hold up a minute then look in these ni**as' eyes / Boy, they gotta be sick and tired / Showed 'em I do it like was an exercise, and I did it like twenty times / You know that I roll with the guys, the same kind, unified, semper fi (Let's go) / Better stay on your side, or play with the crime that placed me inside the insane asylum (Yeah)"

JID enters his second verse with an aggressive energy, attacking critics for not being able to keep pace with his work ethic. The rapper proceeds to shout out his crew before highlighting his affinity for violence, claiming to have committed crimes warranting a transfer to an "insane asylum".

"Ni**a playin' stupid, you don't see the sign? / You don't feel the vibe? You can't hear the sirens? / Repetition, ni**as need reminders / I clutch the .40, it'll clear your conscience (Bah) / Reputation, I been workin' honest / I'm a Georgia boy, but I'm Atlanta's finest / Goin' door to door I'm tryna organize it"

Screenshot from JID's new visualizer for 'WRK' (Image via YouTube/@jid6871)

The rapper continues by citing how his reputation precedes him, calling himself "Atlanta's finest" while calling out haters for not believing in his success. The production slows down as JID's cadence switches into a slowed-down passive delivery.

"I restored the feelin' and fulfilled the promise (Ayy) / You don't wanna talk about grindin' / First up, ni**a gotta pay homage / Step two, step through like Bron and Bryant / Take off the head of a giant / Step three, ni**a, fu*k them, just me / Before I get that, gotta kick back"

He continues by claiming to have "fulfilled" his promise of grinding till he became a household name. The rapper shouts out LeBron James and Kobe Bryant while incorporating basketball metaphors into his funky delivery.

"Watch a ni**a let Rome burn like a lit match / Let grown men get they own lick back / Hol' up, they starting to look at the ni**a / I guess I really am the pick of the litter / I'm sippin' liquor like a leader or bigger / You need a liter I can come and deliver"

Screenshot from JID's new visualizer for 'WRK' (Image via YouTube/@jid6871)

He then cites wanting to let Rome burn, i.e. highlighting his intention to not pay attention to the negativity around him. The rapper proceeds by claiming how he's started garnering more attention, believing himself to be the top pick of hip-hop's decorated "litter"

"The victory, but again, revenge is bittersweet / In the end I win like A.D. did / And the stones cement, it's meant to be / I'll dethrone the king with enemies"

The rapper ends his verse with a shout-out to Anthony Davis, power forward for the Dallas Mavericks NBA team when using the basketball player as an example of why he'll always win.

(Bridge)

"You take off my work today / I take off my shirt today / I'm takin' out the tank / Okay, I'm takin' off Earth today / Got put in the verse today / So pardon my patience, you been gettin' shaked / I take 'em the work (Work) / Wait (Wait), lift with your legs lil' bruh"

Listeners are then introduced to a semi-distorted bridge that effectively builds into the chorus' final playthrough before WRK officially closes out.

JID is also reportedly working on a collaboration album with Metro Boomin, which is expected to be delivered to streaming platforms later this year.

