“they need to stop gatekeeping”: Fans react to JID and Metro Boomin teasing upcoming album with new snippet

Last month JID reportedly turned in his latest project, with fans seemingly speculating his highly anticipated collaborative album with Metro Boomin could soon be on the way.

Last weekend, NFR Podcast reposted a supposed demo leak of the Atlanta rapper performing over a Metro Boomin trap record. The 1:30-minute snippet features a high-energy production, fueled by lines that flex his star power and influence as an artist.

"A ni**a was down and bad and now I'm mad he told me slow down / I'm on they fu*king a**, my boy / Passed it back and forth, now I'm the master, imma snatch the torch / Had to ask the lord if I'm a star, or just an asteroid / Striking down to Earth and strengthen up before they help the war," JID raps on the snippet.

Fan reactions to the leaked snippet began flooding social media platforms, with many individuals taking to NFR's comment section to share their thoughts on the highly anticipated collaboration.

One individual was seen highlighting his frustration with JID and Metro Boomin supposedly "gatekeeping" their collaborative LP from their fanbases.

More reactions followed from individuals sharing their praise for the Dreamville rapper's performance on the snippet.

"Na, god was in the ink of the pen he wrote with on this one," a fan stated.

"Its like Kendrick dropped off his secret son on the doorstep and J Cole just adopted the lil ni**a," a fan jokes.

"Sh*t sound so crazy. I hope they put the marketing dollars up for JID, he deserve it fr. What’s good is he’s building up the anticipation & keeping his music an exclusive product," another claimed.

Other reactions highlighted fan's excitement for the duo's highly anticipated collaboration album.

"This album is going to be JID’s big breakthrough," one user claims.

"Definitely can't wait to hear this album that beat switch went insane," added another.

"Yo bro I need this tape more than anything right now… Been waiting for this for too long," a fan wished.

Everything we know about JID's upcoming album 'Forever & A Day'

Last month, JID revealed that the official follow-up to his highly acclaimed third studio album, The Forever Story, had been "turned in" to his label Dreamville.

Before the announcement, on March 7, news broke that the rapper had hosted an official listening party for his new project, titled Forever & A Day, in Paris while the rapper was attending this year's Fashion Week.

Fan reactions from the event were extremely positive, as seen in NFR Podcast's tweet, sharing:

"He put his heart into his next project. Intentional features that work too well, he takes his writing seriously. There’s a lot of duality in the themes, it's as introspective as it is competitive."

The Atlanta rapper also sat down for an exclusive interview with i-D Magazine, confirming that his fourth studio album was being prepared for release.

"It’s done. It’s turned in. It’s been turned in, it’s coming really fu*king soon. It’s been a long time in the making and all the t’s are crossed and my i’s are dotted. So I think we in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years," he said.

JID and Metro Boomin's upcoming album will however be a separate project, but is another highly anticipated LP from the Atlanta rapper. The collaborative project was first teased in 2023, and has since garnered significant attention online.

In an interview with DJ Drama's "Streetz Is Watching" podcast, in 2023, the Grammy-nominated producer shared his excitement over the upcoming JID collaboration, stating:

"I’mma just say when this drop, honestly, it’ll be like one of the biggest things of this generation and you know I be chilling, I don’t like to just jump out and say that, but I can confidently say that.”

While JID has yet to unveil the official cover art and tracklist for his upcoming Forever & A Day album, many speculate that frequent collaborator Isaiah Rashad will make an appearance on the LP.

