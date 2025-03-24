Jack Harlow and Doja Cat drop new collaboration 'Just Us': A Review

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, Just Us, last Friday (March 21), uploaded to YouTube alongside a dinner-party themed music video directed by Neal Farmer.

Ad

Doja and Harlow's infectious energy is supported by visuals that feature several cameo appearances from Matt Damon, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, DJ Drama, Nicholas Braun, and more.

Ad

Trending

In the build-up to the record's release, Jack Harlow shared a photo of him and Doja Cat in a restaurant kitchen, confirming Just Us' release on March 21, 2025, captioning:

"Just Us ft @dojacat … Friday"

Fans of both artists have been hoping for this collaboration for several years, with many recounting a 2020 Instagram live where Harlow admitted to being "infatuated with Doja".

"I’ve had a crush on her for months,” Jack Harlow reportedly stated.

Ad

The new collaboration marks Doja Cat's second high-profile feature for the year, first appearing alongside LISA and Raye for Born Again, which hit streaming platforms in February.

Ad

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Jack Harlow and Doja Cat's latest single 'Just Us'

Jack Harlow's second single for the year finds him teaming with a massive production team, namely Dylan Graham, Angel López, Hollywood Cole, Ojivolta, Tay Keith, TheOwnlyHope, and HoustonProducedit, to compose Just Us.

Doja Cat's feature is well-placed with the Grammy-winning singer effortlessly matching Harlow's flirtatious energy throughout the entirety of the record. With pop culture references and subliminal lyricism, major themes explored on Just Us have been listed below:

Ad

Love

S*x

Relationships

Attraction

Insatiability

Ad

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"I wish it was just us in this b***h / But they can't trust us in this b***h / 'Cause I'm tryna bust nuts in this, huh / Let's keep it / On a hush-hush in this b***h / I told her she's so pretty / And she just blushed in this b***h"

Ad

Jack Harlow kicks off the record introducing listeners to Just Us' hook, delivering sensual lines over a bouncy hip-hop production. The lyricism on the chorus builds on themes of s*x, relationships, attraction, and love.

Doja Cat and Jack Harlow in the music video for 'Just Us' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"She clutch-clutchin' my—, huh / I'm adjusting my—, huh / She husky like mush-mush in this b***h / You must be nuts rushing this / Slow it down like macaroni / I know it sounds like Zack and Cody / This life's sweet, I mean highkey"

Ad

As Harlow and Doja dance around the restaurant's kitchen, the WHATS POPPIN rapper highlights his attraction toward Doja as he compares their playful relationship to Zack and Cody from the hit Disney sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody".

(Verse 1)

"And you might be / Something that isn't quite but slightly / Resembles wifey, I'ma need this nightly / You say you know all about Pisces / I disagree but call it out nicely / I'm all on you, falling out my seat"

Ad

Jack Harlow immediately transitions into the first verse of Just Us, delivering a single bar that builds on themes of physical attraction and relationships. The rapper then draws listeners back into the record's hook before Doja Cat delivers the song's second verse.

(Verse 2)

Doja Cat and Jack Harlow in the music video for 'Just Us' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"Yeah / Two hands on my 'fro, starin' into my soul / Leg up on that chair, hand on that arm, tongue in that throat / I don't play with my pen, leave it on a good note / Keep you all on your toes, leave the TV off for this show / You a softy, marshmallows and black coffee"

Ad

With a long verse, Doja Cat opens on Just Us matching Harlow's flirtatious energy with sensual bars and a sultry cadence that blends almost perfectly with the records production.

She alludes to her playful nature, suggesting keeping her partner on his "toes" and comparing his soft personality to a "marshmallow".

"My mouth cold from this blue frosty / My back blown 'cause you blew it off me, like, uh / You want me or what? / Prove that with yo'—, huh / Spend sum' for this, huh? Who said that ain't love? / And this bass hittin' real backhanded / Insatiable, I'm like Pac-Man"

Ad

Doja continues with suggestive lyricism that build on themes of relationships and love, as she wishes for her partner to prove their love for her. She intrestingly draws comparisons between her insatiability and the hungry-nature of iconic video game character Pac-Man.

Doja Cat and Jack Harlow in the music video for 'Just Us' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"We go back further than backgammon / Hey, Jackman, I mean, Jack Rabbit / I'm runnin' while I look back at it / Fans really some fanatics / They cooked, kinda like crack addicts / We cookin' sh*t up like black magic / Backs to 'em, paper talk, spoke fax to 'em"

Ad

Doja then shouts out Harlow using his nickname Jackman, which was also the title for the Kentucky rapper's third studio album, before suggestively claiming him to be "Jack Rabbit" instead.

Doja's lyricism appears to allude to fan speculations surrounding her collaboration with Jack Harlow, given fans have reportedly demanded this feature for several years.

"Makeup on for these pop features / I'm throwin' a*s to some bad music / Yeah, I'm that stupid, like, duh / You mad cute, I wan' fu*k / Don't ice box me, let's touch"

Ad

Doja Cat ends her verse with a single bar that showcases her attraction for her partner, with a subliminal reference to R&B singer Omarion and his hit singles Touch and Ice Box.

Harlow then returns with Just Us' hook once again before he closes out the record with an outro.

(Outro)

Doja Cat and Jack Harlow in the music video for 'Just Us' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"We can just be friends like Musiq Soulchild / And Bobby Valentino, you can slow it down / We got all these Temptations like the group from Motown / And I'm player like the crew that came up through my hometown"

Ad

Jack Harlow officially wraps up his first collaboration with Doja Cat with an enticing outro that follows the cadence and flow used throughout the record, fueled by references to Musiq Soulchild and Bobby Valentino.

Jack Harlow's Just Us (feat. Doja Cat) marks his second single for the year, officially following up on February's Set You Free and his December return to rap record titled Tranquility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback