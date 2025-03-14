⁠Why are Offset and Lil Tjay beefing? Latter accuses former Migos member of being broke in new Instagram post

Three months into 2025, reports have surfaced claiming former Migos member Offset is seemingly beefing with Bronx rapper Lil Tjay.

Their beef seemingly stems from a January instance where Tjay seemingly accused the former Migos member of avoiding him because of an alleged $10,000 gambling debt. The 23-year-old rapper claimed that Set was broke in an Instagram live when he stated:

"I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. [Offset] was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke."

Several screenshots of their supposed conversation on Instagram went viral across social media platforms, resulting in multiple hip-hop publications reporting on Lil Tjay and Set's ongoing beef.

This week Tjay took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs featuring him in the studio and flexing his watch and jewelry collections, with a caption that seemingly took shots at the former Migos member.

"I could never be broke like [Offset] running off making smoke over lunch money.... I'ma have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for n****s," Lil Tjay's caption read.

DJ Akademiks would later repost Tjay's post on Instagram, fueling speculation surrounding their beef. The post went viral after Set seemingly responded in the comment section, calling out the 23-year-old rapper, stating:

"@liltjay let’s hit on live I’ll fly to you this ain’t gone stop ya fell off allegations. Meet me [in New York] And give me a one on live."

Offset reportedly gearing up for Russia arena gig this April

While President Donald Trump continues efforts to normalize relations with Russia, following 2025 marking the third year of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine, rapper Offset recently announced an arena concert set to be held in Moscow.

The former Migos member reportedly announced his upcoming arena show, scheduled for April 2025 at Moscow’s MTC Live Hall, via his Instagram story, where he shared a link to a Russian-based website that held all the information regarding his gig and tickets.

Interestingly, his announcement comes in defiance of his parent label, UMG's decision to boycott Russia. Universal Music Group along with most other Western music companies announced their suspension of operations in Russia back in March 2022.

"We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region,” UMG spokesperson said at the time.

The supposed site selling tickets for his Moscow gig describes the rapper as a "showman," which prices his tickets between 5,000 - 45,000 Russian roubles, which comes up to approximately $58 - $522.

Offset's Russia concert is yet to be confirmed by his label Motown Records and is currently not listed on his official website either.

