"Btw purple hair Uzi back" - DJ Akademiks hints at multiple features on Playboi Carti's upcoming album 'I AM MUSIC'

Several reports suggest Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC album will be delivered to all major streaming platforms tomorrow (March 14). This will mark his first album release since 2020's Whole Lotta Red.

After multiple posts from streaming giant Spotify and Playboi Carti's team built up anticipation for the album's supposed release this Friday, hip-hop podcaster DJ Akademiks took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the Atlanta rapper's highly awaited third studio album.

Akademiks posted multiple tweets after Carti supposedly called him and played him I AM MUSIC in its entirety. The podcaster suggested the project would be deemed a classic, asking his audience to "unfollow and block" him if they thought he was lying.

He went on to hint at the various rappers that are expected to feature on Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC, claiming frequent collaborators Travis Scott and The Weeknd will appear on the upcoming album.

For the majority of 2024, Carti fans cited similarities between the rapper's new "deep voice" cadence and ATL legend Future's vocals, evidenced by reactions to the former's lead single ALL RED.

DJ Akademiks seems to hint at Future being another collaborator on I AM MUSIC, before confirming the inclusion of Young Thug on the project as well. The podcaster went on to state how he "tear'd up" listening to the album and confirmed the LP will host the first official Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert link up since 2018.

Akademiks also hints at another surprise feature that he didn't wish to spoil by revealing the name. He does appear to build speculation around which rapper he's refering to by dropping a lyric from the project which reads "CARTI MY EVIL TWIN".

The podcaster goes on to claim that "Carti saved 2025" and suggests that the album will appeal to all kinds of music listeners. He also compares Whole Lotta Red's listening experience to I AM MUSIC, citing the upcoming album is an instant classic.

"U KNOW FOR SOME WLR HAD TO GROW ON U. NA NA NA.. NOT DIS TIME. THIS SH*T SLAPPING OUT THE GATE. CARTI WALKING SH*T DOWN ON HERE," DJ Akademik's tweeted.

Playboi Carti confirms 'I AM MUSIC' Friday release alongside Spotify billboard launch

After years of delays and missed release dates, Playboi Carti's third studio album, I AM MUSIC, is finally expected to hit all major streaming platforms this Friday (March 14).

The rapper wiped his Instagram earlier today before posting a single video featuring Tom Heyes, professionally known as Blackhaine, a member of Carti's entourage, walking down a busy street announcing I AM MUSIC's release this Friday.

"3.14.2025," reads the disclaimer on Carti's new Instagram post.

As part of the official album rollout, several Billboards across North America, most notably in Times Square NYC, have surfaced featuring "STREETS READY" written in I AM MUSIC's font and color aesthetic, confirming the album's upcoming release.

Even Spotify's official social media handles were seen heavily engaging with posts related to I AM MUSIC's release, commenting on Playboi Carti's Instagram announcement stating:

"NO REFUNDS ON FAITH"

Spotify also re-uploaded pictures of Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC billboards in a tweet, that reportedly amassed over a million views, with several fans taking to the comment section to share their anticipation over the album's release this Friday.

Screenshot from Playboi Carti's official visualizer for 'ALL RED' released as the lead single for 'I AM MUSIC' (Image via YouTube/@playboicarti)

With unconfirmed reports online claiming that Interscope's official website suggests a tracklist featuring 25 full-length records set to be included on I AM MUSIC, fan anticipation for tomorrow's release appears to be at an all-time high.

Playboi Carti's previous album Whole Lotta Red was released on December 25, 2020, and debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200. The project became his first career number-one album, selling 100,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

