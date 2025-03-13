"The singles are probably on it" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti's "I Am Music" to feature 25 tracks according to Interscope website

Playboi Carti fans were sent into a frenzy following reports that his highly anticipated album, I AM MUSIC, will feature 25 tracks. On May 13, 2025, an X user, @unseenopium, shared a screenshot from Interscope Records indicating the same.

Consequently, many users on X took to their accounts to react to the news, with several suggesting that the artist's singles would also be included in these 25 tracks.

"the singles are probably on it," one commented.

Additionally, some users on X suggested they were pleased to see that the album has many tracks since they had been waiting for it for so long. Meanwhile, some expressed a desire for higher-quality albums.

"yeah realistically we need 20-30 ish songs it's been a long wait idc if the albums long asf 😭," a user on X commented.

"If Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC really has 25 tracks, are we sure it's not just him repeating "Yeah" for an hour? Quantity doesn't always equal quality," one more user wrote.

"Hopefully 25 new songs and just throw in the singles as bonus tracks or preorder tracks," a third netizen commented.

Furthermore, many users on X expressed that they still did not believe it until they saw the Atlanta rapper releasing the music. Some users stated that they do not want any repeated songs on the album; instead, they want all new music —

"i love that n**ga carti but i gotta see it to believe it," a netizen wrote on X.

"there better not be any of those singles on there only new sh*t," another wrote on X.

"better be 25 perfect songs. 25 songs on an album is insane. if any are sh*t, he wasted my time," a third commented.

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC sparks buzz with 25-track lineup

Carti (Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

As mentioned, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, a user @unseenopium took to their X account and claimed in a post that Playboi Carti's album I AM MUSIC will feature 25 tracks. The post suggested that the record label Interscope Records has written the same on its website —

"ACCORDING TO INTERSCOPE'S WEBSITE, PLAYBOI CARTI'S ALBUM "I AM MUSIC" WILL FEATURE 25 TRACKS 👀🔥," the post read.

The post included a screenshot of the artist distribution panel, confirming that the album I AM MUSIC, featuring 25 tracks, is set to be released on March 14, 2025. However, the record label has not publicly verified this information.

I AM MUSIC is a highly anticipated album by the artist Playboi Carti for several reasons. He released his last album, Whole Lotta Red, in 2020, which was his second studio album. Since then, his devoted fan base has been eagerly awaiting new music.

Moreover, in an Instagram post on March 13, 2025, he seemingly confirmed that the album would be released on Friday, March 14, 2025. Additionally, Carti mentioned on his Instagram story earlier this week that the album has been completed.

"MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT," Carti wrote.

There isn’t much information publicly available about the album. Still, it is rumored to have no guest features but will include production from high-profile hip-hop artists like Ye, Travis Scott, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin.

