When was the last time Playboi Carti dropped an album? All you need to know ahead of historic release date

Rapper Jordan Terrell Carter, who goes by the moniker Playboi Carti, announced the release date for his long-awaited album, I AM MUSIC. On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the artist hopped on social media to reveal that the elusive project is set to come out this Friday.

This will be Carter's first project since his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, that came out in December 2020. Since then, the rapper has been teasing new music and artwork for his next project. It wasn't until December 2023 that he hinted that the new project would be titled I AM MUSIC.

Playboi Carti's post on X (Image via X/ @playboicarti)

Despite the anticipation, the album kept getting delayed. Last month, angry fans even started a petition to ban Carti from all music platforms. For all the fanfare, the actual announcement was... anticlimactic. On Wednesday, the rapper took to X to tweet the word "FRIDAY."

If the hint was too vague for fans, Playboi Carti also shared a video on his Instagram of a man walking down a street while shouting:

"New Carti album. This Friday!"

Last week, Playboi Carti took to his Instagram stories to reveal he finished working on I AM MUSIC

Wednesday's announcement comes just days after Playboi Carti's Instagram story, where the rapper revealed he finished working on I AM MUSIC, writing:

"MY ALBUM DONE. ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT."

According to Hypebeast, Carter was referencing his earlier story, which featured a screenshot of a text exchange with Wheezy. In the message, the producer stated he would sample Jay-Z's Girls, Girls, Girls for the rapper. This sparked rumors among fans that the project was yet to be completed.

I AM MUSIC is a follow-up to Playboi Carti's 2020 album Whole Lotta Red. The latter project's release, too, was pushed back by two years due to songs getting leaked.

Last Christmas marked the four-year anniversary of Whole Lotta Red. At the time, there was no official word on I AM MUSIC's release, which prompted frustrated fans to start a Change.org petition to ban the rapper from all music platforms for "consistently deceiv(ing) and disappoint(ing)" his fans. Demanding accountability, the petition read:

"This petition calls for (him) to be banned from all music platforms until he honors his promises and demonstrates a genuine commitment to his fanbase. If artists cannot uphold the trust of their listeners, they should not be allowed to profit off their loyalty."

Further, some fans allegedly launched a website (iammusic2024.com) detailing every update surrounding the upcoming project. This included rumors, snippets of new music, song teases, tour and performance delays, and even audio updates. Others even called for a Playboi Carti "mass unfollowing."

Playboi Carti also released a cryptic video teaser for the album in collaboration with Spotify. The streaming platform shared an X post with the caption, "HAVE FAITH." However, it didn't provide any details about the album otherwise.

Last month, the Die Lit hitmaker rented out several billboards across the country, including Times Square in New York. Some of the advertisements read, "MUSIC IS COMING," "STREETS READY," "SORRY 4 DA WAIT," and even "BABYBOI," according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The rapper had previously told XXL (Spring 2022 issue) that the album centered around the most important events in his life. Discussing the topic explored in the album, he explained:

"Love. S*x. Drugs. Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing."

In a separate November 2023 interview with Numéro Berlin, Playboi Carti revealed this album was "very important to (him)." He added that it felt like he had something to prove.

Carti during his 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards performance - Source: Getty

Last November, while interacting with fans, Carti noted that the project would have no features, according to Hot New Hip Hop. "I'm tryna do this by myself," the rapper told his followers. However, he has previously suggested the involvement of several producers, including Kanye West (a.k.a. Ye), Cardo, and SpaceGhostPurrp, per the outlet.

Playboi Carti has not shared any other updates at the time of this writing.

