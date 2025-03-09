"Ain't even weird, just pathetic"— Internet reacts to Kanye West's post about controversial robe

Kanye West shocks fans again with his "outfit of the day" post on his social media on Sunday, March 9, 2025, featuring what appears to be an all-white Ku Klux Klan outfit. The infamous rapper has been striding up controversy recently, including when he posted claiming that he was a N*zi last month and then selling swastika T-shirts on his Yeezy website.

Ye returned to Instagram on Sunday to post an image of the outfit of the Christian extremist, far-right hate group that is widely considered the first terrorist group in America, per Metro UK's March 9 report. The outfit features a long robe and a pointed hood with only two openings for the eyes.

He posted the same on his X account, and netizens were quick to share their disapproval of Kanye West's latest stunt using controversial symbolisms.

"This ain't even weird, just pathetic and sad to see how mentally degraded he got for chasing constant attention and multiple unstable relationships," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Kanye West’s outfit image (Image via @Impressive-Koala4742/Reddit)

More netizens further commented that the Ni**as in Paris rapper is "desperate" to get attention and stay relevant.

"It's just not funny anymore. Ye is trying way too hard to remain relevant in any way possible...back to creating instead of trolling," a user on X said.

"Yea, so anyway. Ok, you've gotten the attention necessary at this point. What is it that you're really trying to say now," another X user commented.

"I wish someone would pack that mother f**ker a bag and drop is a** of on a deserted island. I have never seen a more mentally ill "grown man" so desperate for attention before. He's the biggest piece of s**t and I hate him," a Reddit user said.

Other commenters recalled Ye in his heyday in the music scene and pointed out his "dramatic decline."

"It's sad to see what has become of this guy. Can't even come to comprehend that this is the same guy that gave us 3 undoubted classic albums," a user on Reddit commented.

"I wonder what have caused his dramatic decline. He was all good, famous, and rich. Why he just couldn't be satisfied and has gone full freak," another user on Reddit said.

Kanye West previously donned a similar style hood in 2023

Kanye West's latest "outfit of the day post" wasn't the first time the rapper has worn a similar Ku Klux Klan-style outfit. Back on December 12, 2023, he premiered a new look with a black version of the style hood. Ye wore the controversial pointed black hood with eyeholes onstage during his album listening event in Miami.

According to Forbes, the controversial rapper initially arrived at the Vultures Rave at Miami's Art Base art festival with a garment covering his face. However, he later changed into an outfit that included the black hood, which he also wore onstage while playing his song Vultures. Ironically, there's a line in the song where Ye denies being antisemitic:

"How I'm antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch."

Kanye West also famously used KKK in his music and art before, including the Black Skinhead music video in 2013. The track was written as 'BLKK SKKKN HEAD' on YouTube and also features a similar black KKK-style hood Ye wore during the listening event.

