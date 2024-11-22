"Another Friday and Playboi Carti didn’t drop the album" — Fans call out rapper for failing to keep his promise of releasing new music

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, rapper Playboi Carti first teased new music on social media but seemingly failed to release any new project. Carti shared a snippet that was about a minute and a half long, with the title "Play This." While fans presumed that the rapper would soon drop the entire song, Carti seemingly had different plans.

The rapper did not share new music, and he further wrote that while the snippet was good, he didn't think it was good enough to be on his album. In an Instagram story, he shared:

"IM LOCKED RN OVERLY TRIM I TOLD 5 I WANT YALL TO HEAR DIS MF 2 WHAT WE DOIN."

After Carti failed to keep his promise and drop any new music, netizens flooded the internet asking questions about the same. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (@nezskiii) wrote:

"Another friday and playboi carti didn’t drop the album."

Another user wrote on X:

"Playboi Carti ruins yet ANOTHER night."

"Playboi Carti did the same shi another time," added a tweet.

"He somehow gets more clout when he lies 😭," mentioned a user.

A lot of other netizens criticized the rapper for not releasing his new music. A user tweeted:

"I thought he was gonna drop 😭."

"He never said midnight," said a fan defending Carti.

"Haha, it's wild how some artists keep fans guessing! Love the creativity, though..." explained a user.

Playboi Carti's last album, titled Whole Lotta Red, was released in 2020

It has been about four years since Playboi Carti released a new studio album. His first album titled Die Lit was launched in 2018, two years after which Whole Lotta Red made it to public platforms. The last album featured a number of celebrity guests like Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi.

Carti's upcoming studio album I Am Music, was scheduled to be released sometime this year in 2024. The rapper began teasing this album a long time back in March 2021, a few months after the release of the second album.

In August, Playboi Carti confirmed the release date of the album, then known as Narcissist, to be September 13. The date passed but Carti's album didn't make it to platforms for fans to enjoy it. In April, he told XXL that the name of the album had been changed to Music.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Carti was quite active with his live performances but no album was launched, thus, sparking curiosity among fans. On November 17, 2024, Carti revealed that Kanye West was behind the production of his upcoming album.

