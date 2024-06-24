"Im Wolverine now" — Kid Cudi gives update on his foot recovery after fall at Coachella

American rapper Kid Cudi had an accident at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on April 21, 2024. The rapper twisted his ankle while attempting to jump off the stage during his performance. On June 22, 2024, Cudi posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his leg. In the tweet, he wrote:

"Its healing! Barely any scars from surgeries, f*ckin unreal. Im Wolverine now. My surgeon did a really fantastic job. Shout out Dr. Little at Cedars-Sinai, u the one bro!!"

Kid Cudi gives updates about his injured leg, (Image via @KiDCuDi/X)

Previously, in April 2024, the rapper posted an update on Instagram with a photo of his broken leg in a "boot" and described himself as a "cyborg." This time, however, Kid Cudi used the reference to Wolverine to describe himself his accident and subsequent recovery.

Rapper Kid Cudi regularly kept his fans updated about the condition of his broken foot

In April, during his performance, Kid Cudi was captured falling off a stage which was about 6 ft high from the ground. This even prompted him to cancel several shows which were part of his tour.

He even took to social media and humorosly described his situation as the result of a 40 year old trying to jump off a stage like a 26 year old. In a previous update as mentioned before, he wrote in an Instagram post:

"Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun. Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this shit was. Im a cyborg now."

On May 22, Kid Cudi took to Instagram again to update his fans about his leg injury. In another Instagram post, he credited his fiancée Lola Abecassis Sartore through a photo of himself on the hospital bed, along with Lola. The caption of the post read:

"My ride or die holdin me down. My babe stayed all day and even slept at the hospital. I am so blessed to have her yall. Thank you God."

Back in April, after the incident happened, Cudi confirmed that the ticket prices would be refunded to everybody who had booked on the dates which got cancelled due to his injury. Fans had constantly sent the rapper wishes for faster recovery.