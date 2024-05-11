"Im a cyborg now" — Kid Cudi shows off customized cast after breaking foot during Coachella performance

Rapper Kid Cudi uploaded a post on Instagram to provide an update on his broken foot. In the post uploaded on May 9, Cudi was seen showing off his "new boot." It was basically a customized cast to help his broken foot heal faster.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Cudi wrote,

"Im a cyborg now."

HipHopDx reported that the rapper got 10 screws to set his foot in place. The injury happened after Cudi jumped off the stage after performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in April, in California.

Kid Cudi posted an update on his broken leg on Instagram

After the accident that Kid Cudi had while performing in California, the rapper got his foot broken and was in the way of recovery. Recently, he uploaded an Instagram post and wrote in the caption—

"Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun. Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this shit was."

The post consisted of his photo with the new cast on one slide, while the other slides consisted of x-rays of his foot where the screws were visible too. On April 24, he shared a message on social media to let fans know that he had to cancel the Europe and North America tour.

He wrote—

"Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. Im headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all."

He further added that the injury was too serious and that he couldn't bounce back within time. The message also stated that the people who bought the tickets already would get the refunds. He further expressed his gratitude for all the love and support that he received from his fans. No further dates have been announced as of now.

Kid Cudi would not be able to join RHCP as well due to the injury

After the same incident at the Coachella and the consequence, Kid Cudi will also not be able to join the rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers on the tour. They took to X, and explained the entire situation. According to the tweet,

"Due to his injury at Coachella this weekend, Kid Cudi is postponing his entire tour. Unfortunately that includes the two dates he was doing with RHCP."

Shortly after the accident at Coachella, Kid Cudi took to social media and said—

"This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day."

He added that he had then learned to not jump off stages anymore. This was before the cancelation message, and until then Cudi still thought that he might not have to cancel the tour. He further stated that he had a temporary cast on back then and that the injured area was a little sore.

His Insano: Engage The Rage tour was about to start from Texas on June 28, 2024. Fans now have to wait until the rapper gets better and his injury heals sooner. The UK and European legs were expected to happen next year, as reported by BBC.

The rapper has recently released Insano, his ninth studio album, this year, on January 12. A re-issue titled Insano: Nitro Mega was later released on February 23, 2024.