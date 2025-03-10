So that means only 5 more years for a release date?" — Fans react to Playboi Carti saying he is done with his much-anticipated album

On Sunday, March 9, Playboi Carti uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram story, displaying a text from the record producer, stating that he will sample Jay-Z's Girls Girls Girls for him. As the screenshot led to fans theorizing if the record could be a part of his upcoming album, the Sky rapper posted another story, writing that I AM MUSIC was finished.

A screenshot of Playboi Carti's second story was attached to a tweet posted by @Kurrco, announcing that his album was now officially completed.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than two million views and 12K likes. Carti's fans have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Done? So that means only 5 more years for a release date?"

Some fans expressed their frustration at Playboi Carti's claim of the album being finished, with no release date being announced.

"album done but no release date in sight" - commented an X user.

"He sees every tweet its actually insane" - added another one.

"album was done when biden was still in office" - posted a third netizen.

"Shit prob been done for months and he just ain’t wanna drop smh" - wrote a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the Magnolia rapper was delaying the album's drop as a result of panic, considering the pressure he ought to feel for his long-delayed album.

"Am I the only one still trying to figure out why he has so much hype" - uploaded a fifth netizen.

"carti been panicking everyday afraid to drop. the pressure got him questioning his identity." - replied a sixth one.

"drop this week or delete it" - commented a seventh user.

I AM MUSIC is going to be Carti's third studio album, with his debut album, Die Lit, released in 2018, and the sophomore project - Whole Lotta Red - following up two years later, in 2020.

Both his previous albums have ranked in the Top 5 of Billboard's 200 album chart, with the first one at number 3 and the second at number 1.

Spotify hinted at Playboi Carti's upcoming album drop in a tweet last week

Playboi Carti's Instagram story about finishing his next album comes exactly a week after Spotify teased its drop in a tweet. In the short tweet - published on March 3 - the music streaming platform added three hourglass emojis by tagging the Punk Monk rapper in it.

Alongside all of Carti's fans, Kai Cenat has also been eagerly awaiting the release of I AM MUSIC. Per a Hot 97 article (published on March 4), the streamer was being interviewed by Access Hollywood on the Grammys' red carpet, where he brought up the album, saying:

"He needs to drop, for real. Carti gotta drop. I know Carti gon’ see this. Carti, just drop! I’m on national TV. Drop, gang! You feel what I’m saying? So yeah, that’s what we missing. In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens."

Cenat's interview clip was later reposted on the New Tank rapper's Instagram story. Carti also captioned the clip:

"Realest video I seen in 2025... BX yal got 1 with Kai. Dis video might be the one to do it."

The promotional billboards for Playboi Carti's next album have been popping up across the country since February, which suggests that its release might just be around the corner now.

Carti had first announced a third album in 2021, three months after the release of Whole Lotta Red. The name of his album was initially expected to be Narcissist.

In September 2024, Playboi Carti officially released All Red as the lead single of his upcoming album.

