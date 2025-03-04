"Worry about posting that album on music services" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti complaining about Instagram flagging his posts

Playboi Carti has accused Instagram of flagging posts on his burner account @opium_00pium on March 3, 2025, during the promotions for his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC. The rapper has been teasing his third LP for months, yet he has not announced a release date.

Recently, Carti expressed his frustrations with the social media app by posting a Story on his burner account that read:

"We good but IG on dat Opium is a drug s**t. Dey flagging me err time I post on dis mf."

Playboy Carti's recent complaints seemingly went unheard after fans, growing tired of waiting for his upcoming album, urged the rapper to concentrate on his music rather than his social media activity. One Instagram user commented:

A comment about Playboi Carti's recent claims (Image via @rap/Instagram)

Many people seemed to agree with this sentiment, asserting that Carti was "doing everything" except releasing his new album.

Comments about Playboi Carti's recent claims (Image via @rap/Instagram)

However, others found humor in the situation, trolling Playboi Carti for having his posts flagged for "spreading misinformation" about the release of his new album. Other comments expressed indifference to his complaint, accusing the rapper of sabotaging himself.

Comments about Playboi Carti's recent claims (Image via @rap/Instagram)

Details about Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC

Playboi Carti's upcoming album, I AM MUSIC, will be the Atlanta rapper's third studio album, following his 2018 debut LP, Die Lit, and his 2022 sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red.

In a 2022 cover story with XXL Magazine, Carti described the themes he explored in his new album, stating that the project was about the "changes" in his life.

"Love. S*x. Drugs. Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time," Carti added.

During a November 2023 interview with the German magazine Numéro Berlin, Playboi Carti revealed that he spent three months in a cave recording I AM MUSIC.

"I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it's the little things like that that keep me going, because I'm just trying to talk to myself," he said.

In September 2024, Carti released a track titled All Red, which, according to Billboard, will be included in the upcoming album's tracklist. The other songs have yet to be announced.

I AM MUSIC is expected to be released sometime this year, and Playboi Carti has assured his fans of this through his recent social media activity. Recently, after a fan on Instagram asked him to release the album, the rapper replied, "FASHO (100 emoji)" from his burner account.

He also promised that the album will have a "Replay value on 10" in another Instagram Story posted on March 2, 2025. Spotify has seemingly collaborated with the rapper to promote the upcoming album, placing billboards with his logo and the message "MUSIC IS COMING" in Miami on February 17, 2025.

In other news, Playboi Carti teamed up with The Weeknd to perform Cry For Me and Timeless at the 2025 Grammys. Carti is also scheduled to headline the Rolling Loud California 2025 music festival alongside A$AP Rocky and Peso Pluma on March 15 and 16 in Inglewood.

