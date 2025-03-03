"He's not dropping it anytime soon" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti seemingly confirming the release of 'I AM MUSIC' album this year

Rapper Playboi Carti has once again sent the internet into a frenzy. On March 2, 2025, news broke that Carti's new album would be released soon. The Atlanta rapper seemingly confirmed the release by responding to a fan on Instagram.

Consequently, many users on X reacted to the news on social media, with a mix of excitement and some expressing doubts about the rapper dropping the album anytime soon.

"He's not dropping it anytime soon 😂," one commented.

Furthermore, some users on X suggested they wouldn't believe the confirmation until they could listen to the album on Spotify. While some humorously said that the rapper's name and the new album are two separate things —

"Nobody believing this sh*t till it's on Spotify, lol," a user on X commented.

"Ain't nobody waiting for this anymore he killed the hype by waiting 5 whole a*s years bruh 😭😭," another wrote on X.

""playboi carti" and "confirmed dropping" in the same sentence 🙏💔," a third netizen wrote.

Some users on X indicated that his album has to be "out of this world" depending on the time his fans have waited. Additionally, some users on X expressed frustration, suggesting that they need to be hyped about the announcement —

"This album has to be out of this wrld otherwise....," a netizen on X commented.

Am I supposed to be hyped or something😭😭," another user commented.

"I have heard this literally since 2021 lmao I'll believe it when I see it," a third user on X wrote.

As of now, Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Playboi Carti hints at I AM MUSIC album release in 2025

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, Playboi Carti shared a series of photos from his American record label and rap collective Opium's Instagram account.

In the images, the American rapper is seen wearing an all-denim outfit complemented by a bulky wristwatch and jewelry. The standout feature of the post was the caption in which Carti suggested that with Spotify, he aims to clear the air, hinting at a possible new album release —

"@spotify WHAT WE DOIN LETS GONE CLEAR DESE HO AHH NIG OUT," the post was captioned as.

On the same post, a fan commented that they understood the rapper was working on something but said they wanted to hear the album.

"Bro, we get it u trim just drop the album already," the fan wrote.

In response to the fan under the comment section, Playboi Carti asserted the fan's comment, seemingly confirming the album release —

"FASHO 💯," Carti replied.

This isn't the first time the Atlanta-based rapper has talked about his new album, I AM MUSIC. On November 16, 2024, during a performance at ComplexCon, Playboi Carti announced that he was making music with Kanye West and suggested that the new album would be "crazy" —

"Shout out to my n**ga Kanye, you know what I am saying. He over here making beats and sh*t. That album gonna be crazy, I AM MUSIC will be crazy. I can't wait to show you all," Carti said.

To date, the American rapper has released one single titled All Red on September 13, 2024, from his album, I AM MUSIC.

The rapper's latest album, Whole Lotta Red, was released on December 25, 2020, as his second studio album under AWGE and Interscope Records. Currently, there is no confirmed date for its potential release.

