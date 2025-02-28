 Did a new Playboi Carti billboard with the word "DELAYED" pop up? Viral photo explored

Billboards with Playboi Carti's signature font and Spotify logo underneath have been spotted in Miami and Los Angeles since February 17, 2025. They are a part of promotions for his yet-to-be-released I Am Music album. These billboards feature messages like "I Am Music MF" and "Music Is Coming" without specifying any particulars of the album's release date.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moreover, on February 28, 2025, X page @DailyNoud posted an image of another billboard tweeting:

"NEW CARTI BILLBOARD SPOTTED."

The billboard in the X page's tweet reads "DELAYED.” However, since the Daily Noud is a parody news account, the claim about the new billboard is false. The bio of the X page reads:

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, photos of Playboi Carti's previous billboards were covered by media outlets like Kurrco and Rap TV. However, no outlet has mentioned the new billboard which Daily Noud posted.

It is possible that the parody hip-hop news account posted the poster reading "Delayed" as a dig at the rapper, given he announced that his third studio album was available for pre-order in September 2024.

"DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT": Playboi Carti comments on Kai Cenat's interview asking him to drop new music

Playboi Carti reposted an excerpt from streamer Kai Cenat's interview during a red-carpet interaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Media portal Access Hollywood asked Kai Cenat his opinion on what was missing from music in 2025 to which the streamer replied:

Ad

“The Playboy Carti album. He needs to drop, for real. Carti gotta drop. I know Carti gon’ see this. Carti, just drop! I know Carti gon’ see this. Carti, just drop!"

Cenat continued:

"I’m on national TV. Drop, gang! You feel what I’m saying? So yeah, that’s what we missing. In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens.”

Ad

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Playboi Carti wrote:

“REALEST VIDEO I SEEN IN 2025 BX YAL GOT 1 WITH KAI. DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT.”

Ad

The rapper's IG story indicates that Cenat's plea reached him and he might drop his highly anticipated studio album soon. While the latest advertising tactic via billboards has caught the attention of Carti's fans, the rapper received a lot of backlash for delaying the release of I Am Music.

According to a report by HipHopDX dated December 2024, one of Carti's fans created a petition to ban the rapper from streaming platforms owing to the hold-up surrounding his yet-to-be-released album. The petition amassed more than 3000 signatures and it read that Playboi Carti had disappointed and deceived his loyal fans by "making empty promises about album releases".

Ad

The petition also mentioned that the rapper assured his fans a new album would drop in 2024. However, he only shared snippets on Instagram and YouTube "instead of delivering on his word" of dropping the album.

Read more: "This is the final straw" - Internet reacts as fans start petition to ban Playboi Carti from all music platforms

While Playboi Carti has not released I Am Music yet, the rapper previewed 5 songs from the upcoming album at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback