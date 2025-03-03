"Internet will never be the same": Kanye West hints he will interview Andrew Tate

In an X post dated March 2, 2025, Kanye West (aka Ye) has hinted that he may interview the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The rapper himself has gotten into trouble for his controversial pro-Hitler social media posts earlier this year, and his post about Tate has also received mixed reactions online.

In his post on X, Ye noted how Andrew Tate had flown into the US a few days ago. For context, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate's international travel ban was lifted by the Romanian government, and on February 27, 2025, it was reported that the two had left for Florida.

Kanye West seemingly hyped up a potential interview with Tate and claimed that the "internet will never be the same". The rapper wrote:

"Andrew Tate back in the U.S. Interview time. Internet will never be the same"

As mentioned earlier, netizens had mixed reactions to Ye's post about interviewing Tate. Some claimed that things were getting worse for the rapper:

"how does it keep getting worse," wrote @mosthiphop.

Some also encouraged Kanye West to connect with Adin Ross despite their recent differences:

"adin interviewed him too, talk to adin," said @Piggie_55.

Others expressed their willingness to watch such an interview and suggested that Ye and Tate should get on the Joe Rogan experience and also rope in Elon Musk:

"Ye x Rogan x Tate x Elon podcast would break the internet" claimed @iamandrescano.

Andrew Tate responds to Kanye West's post about an interview

Andrew and Tristan Tate had been forced to be in Romania by the government owing to their pending charge of sexual assault and human trafficking. The Tate brothers are US-UK dual citizens and have been big supporters of Donald Trump before and after the 2024 elections. Earlier this year (2025), it was reported that Trump's government officials had been pressurizing the Romanian government to lift the travel ban on the Tates.

Now that they are in America, it seems Kanye West wants to interview them. While Ye did not give any more details in his post, Andrew Tate has responded and seemingly implied that he was up for it. In his reply, Andrew just said:

"Break the Matrix."

Readers should note that the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has announced in a press conference that Andrew Tate and his brother are not welcome in the state, hinting that the administration would be looking at legal measures to deport the two.

