US officials under the Trump administration reportedly want Romanian authorities to reduce restrictions on Andrew Tate

US officials under Donald Trump's administration have reportedly contacted the Romanian foreign minister over easing restrictions on Andrew Tate and his brother. For context, the Tate brothers have been staunch advocates of Trump leading up to last year's elections. They are facing ongoing criminal investigation by the Romanian authorities after being charged with human trafficking and sexual assault cases in 2022.

A February 17, 2025 report from Financial Times claims that the topic of Tristan and Andrew Tate's travel restrictions was brought up by the Trump administration earlier this month. It was followed by Richard Grenell, Donald Trump's Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of the United States, during his meeting with Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu.

Readers should note that while Andrew and Tristan Tate have been released from house arrest, an international travel ban on the two is still being exercised, curtailing their movement outside Romania.

Trump administration supposedly wants Romania to give back Tristan and Andrew Tate their passports

The Tate brothers have dual US-UK citizenship and have been residing in Romania for the past few years. They have garnered internet fame due to their right-wing political commentary on social media platforms and Rumble live streams.

Back in 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother, along with a few of their associates, were accused by the Romanian authorities of human trafficking. At the time, both Andrew and Tristan were arrested and jailed for three months and their passports were taken before being released on house arrest.

Even though they were released from house arrest in August 2023, the prosecutors successfully argued in court to continue exercising a ban on international travel. As per the latest reports, it seems the US administration wants Romania to return the passports to Tristan and Andrew Tate.

Donald Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell has also shown support for the Tate brothers. The Financial Times report quotes Grenell as saying:

"I support the Tate brothers as evident by my publicly available tweets."

The Romanian foreign minister has reportedly not commented about Tristan and Andrew Tate. However, a spokesperson has noted that Romanian courts are "independent and operate based on the law," when asked to comment on the case.

