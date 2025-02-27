What did Florida Governor Ron DeSantis say about Tristan and Andrew Tate landing in his state?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that Tristan and Andrew Tate are not welcome in his state after the controversial internet personalities landed in the United States on February 27, 2025. For context, the Tate brothers had been subject to an international travel ban in Romania during the ongoing trafficking case in the country.

However, on February 27, reports emerged that they would be traveling to the United States after their travel restrictions were lifted. Soon afterwards, the two reportedly landed in Florida. During a press conference, however, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that his administration has nothing to do with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan's travel plans.

DeSantis further commented that the two were not welcome in the state:

"But the reality is that no, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct up in the air. I don't know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified, I found out through the media that this was something that was happening."

Ron DeSantis insinuates Florida government officials might look at ways to rebuff Tristan and Andrew Tate's entry into the US

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been big supporters of Trump's re-election campaign in the US over the years, having publicly spoken for the current President before and after the elections in 2024. Readers should note that earlier this month, it was reported that Donald Trump's administration had been looking into getting the Tate's travel restrictions lifted. To that end, Trump's Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell even broached the topic with the Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu.

However, Ron DeSantis seems to have no support for the Tates. In the same address where he claimed Tristan and Andrew Tate were unwelcome in his state, the Florida Governor noted that his Attorney General was looking into legal action against the Tate brothers.

Ron DeSantis even insinuated that the US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would also be looking at ways to get them out of the country. The governor said:

"We have no involvement in that, I read about it through the media. Clearly, the Federal government has jurisdiction, whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States. And I have confidence that whether it's Pam Bondi or Kristi Noem, they will be looking at that. I do know that our Attorney General James Uthmeier is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this."

It is unclear whether Tristan and Andrew Tate plan on staying in the United States for long. However, they do have dual British-US citizenship.

