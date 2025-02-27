Reports suggest Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate leave for the US after relief in Romania

Controversial online personalities Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have left for the USA. The Tate brothers had been in Romania for over two years now, and this period included several house arrests. In December 2022, the two were arrested and detained (later released) in Bucharest on several charges. This included allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and organized crimes.

Reports in February 2025 suggested that the newly formed Trump administration had pressurized Romania into lifting travel restrictions on the brothers. Andrew Tate, in particular, had previously endorsed Trump's Presidential campaign in 2024. Romania's Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu claimed that Trump's team had raised the issue involving the Tate brothers.

Here's what a Forbes report on the matter said:

"President Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring Romania to ease travel restrictions on controversial “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate."

Following this, live updates have come in today (February 27, 2025), suggesting that Andrew and Tristan Tate are heading for Florida.

According to a BBC report, the brothers have boarded a flight from Bucharest. This is what the report said:

"After more than two years of being banned from leaving Romania, Andrew and Tristan Tate have flown out of Bucharest."

Have Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate been cleared of all charges?

Controversial influencers and Rumble streamers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were entangled in a two-year-long legal battle, facing multiple charges.

In addition to the charges they face in Romania, reports from May 2024 indicated that the Tate brothers were facing extradition to the UK over allegations related to trafficking and sexual assault.

In June 2024, the Tate brothers claimed that five of the charges against them had been dropped. Andrew Tate said:

"Yesterday we were at DIICOT's office and five of the charges were removed," he said.

Tristan Tate, the younger brother, alleged:

"I was looking at six counts of human trafficking. I went there yesterday...and when I left the building, I was facing one count of human trafficking."

According to the Tate brothers' statements, at least one charge remains active in Romania. Additionally, they are still facing charges in a UK court. Despite reports that the brothers have allegedly flown to the US, they continue to face multiple charges.

It is worth noting that the Tate brothers have denied the allegations against them. Their team has yet to comment on reports of them flying to the US. Further updates should follow.

