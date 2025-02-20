Andrew Tate gives three-word reaction to old viral clip of bizarre MMA event where two men fought three female Instagram models inside cage

Andrew Tate is no stranger to bizarre content, and he recently took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on a clip of a group MMA bout between two men and three female Instagram models. The male fighters in question can be seen dominating the proceedings of a shocking display.

According to Tate's tweet, the bout took place in Romania: a country where he is currently battling charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

He wrote:

"Welcome to Romania! :)"

The original clip Tate reacted to was shared by Happy Punch, an X page that covers combat sports in all facets. The page expressed shock over the fight, which was hosted by the RXF (Real Xtreme Fighting) MMA promotion.

However, the RXF is Romania's largest MMA promotion, with a sizable roster of regional talent.

"2 men vs. 3 Instagram models. How is this legal?"

Check out the original video Andrew Tate reacted to:

Tate, who is currently bound to Romania, is no stranger to combat sports. He is a former kickboxer who has found a measure of championship success during his stint as a fighter.

However, he has since abandoned the life of a fighter, which is notorious for lowballing athletes with purses. This is especially true for kickboxers, who often find more lucrative opportunities in other sports.

Tate has frequently come to the defense of other fighters when faced with fan ridicule over certain losses. He most recently came to Israel Adesanya's aid after the latter's loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Andrew Tate also dabbled in MMA

While Andrew Tate's former combat sports career focuses largely on his kickboxing, as he found far more success there, he did have a brief stint in MMA. On June 6, 2010, he faced Shane Kavanagh at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13, knocking him out within three minutes.

Check out Andrew Tate's lone MMA fight:

He hasn't competed in MMA since, but has been challenged to a fight by UFC Hall of Famer Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. However, the fight never came to fruition, with Tate dismissing Cerrone.

