"Didn't McGregor finish him pretty quick" - Andrew Tate claps back at UFC Hall-od-Famer Donald Cerrone claiming he 'can't fight'

Andrew Tate has fired shots at Donald Cerrone during a heated conversation with Adam 22 and Adin Ross on stream.

The Tate brothers are good friends with Adin Ross, and they stream together very often. Ross plays mediator and gets guests that have opposing views to the brothers' or are just downright against them.

In a stream with Adam 22, the podcast host stated that he was with Donald Cerrone one time, and the retired fighter stated that 'Cobra' doesn't know how to fight. Here's what the former kickboxer said:

"The thing about fighting as a sport is that everybody who watches it goes, this guy can't fight....I'd like to think that my record stands for itself. I've had 88 fights, I've had a bunch of fights, four-time world champion, I've fought a bunch of rules including MMA....I won a bunch of titles and made some money.... and as for Cerrone, I've heard of him, didn't McGregor finish him?"

Andrew Tate very calmly dispatched Adam 22's disrespectful statement by talking about his record. He also fired shots at 'Cowboy' saying he is the fighter that got knocked out by Conor McGregor.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at a clip from the stream:

Andrew Tate left rethinking his life choices after meeting a Kim Jong-un impersonator on Adin Ross' stream

Andrew Tate recently appeared on Adin Ross' stream to meet 'Kim Jong-un.' The American streamer had hyped the stream up, saying he actually brought the North Korean dictator on stream. However, the man turned out to be an impersonator with a thick British accent.

During the stream, he made a peculiar request to 'Cobra' Tate, and the former kickboxer was left rethinking life:

"When I had no money at all, and I was growing up in Luton on a council estate with a single mother with no money, I had all these dreams of what I'd do if I ever got rich....Turns out, I go to Romanian jail and get woken up at 3 in the morning by Adin Ross to come and talk to a Kim Jong-un impersonator. What am I doing with my life?"

Take a look at the clip from the stream:

Expand Tweet

The whole stream was full of such peculiar moments, which have somehow now gotten viral on social media. Videos with Tate, Ross, and the impersonator are garnering millions of views online.