5 most sensational moments from Adin Ross' collaboration with Kim Jong Un impersonator and Andrew Tate

Controversial Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross recently hosted one of his most widely viewed streams to date by featuring a Kim Jong Un impersonator named Howard X. For those unaware, Howard X has been professionally impersonating the North Korean supreme leader ever since 2011. Naturally, the stream was filled with numerous viral and clip-worthy moments.

In fact, his latest stream also featured guests like Andrew Tate, the controversial online personality, and Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter. This article will look to explore five such viral moments from Adin's latest Kick stream.

5 moments from Adin Ross' stream that went viral

1) Adin's stream peaks at over 450K live viewers

Adin Ross's recent stream gained widespread attention as he generated significant buzz by featuring a Kim Jong Un impersonator. While he turned out to be a doppelganger, the stream managed to achieve a peak viewership of over 450K at one point.

However, the streamer rapidly lost hundreds of thousands of viewers within minutes once it became apparent that the entire setup was merely clickbait, and the real Kim Jong Un was not actually present.

2) Fake Kim Jong Un urges Americans to vote for Donald Trump

One of the initial moments in their collaboration occurred when Adin Ross asked the Kim Jong Un impersonator, known for satirizing political leaders worldwide, about world peace. Howard X, in a satirical manner, remarked that there would be no conflict with America if they elected his friend Donald Trump as president.

This reference harked back to real-world events when Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with Kim Jong Un. In fact, Howard X, the Kim Jong Un impersonator, has collaborated with Dennis Alan, who is likewise a professional impersonator of Donald Trump.

3) Howard X reveals stealing Stake's money

Stake, owned by Kick, was reportedly hacked for over $41 million. When Adin Ross asked Howard about his knowledge of the heist, Howard comically confessed, suggesting that he was the one who stole it to fund his nuclear missile and jokingly hinted at launching it towards New York, Los Angeles, and other cities.

Adin Ross, who was playing along, responded by asking if he could have the money back, to which the impersonator laughed before playfully calling him a "f**king idiot."

4) Kim Jong Un impersonator meets Andrew Tate

Howard X was not the sole notable attendee of the stream. A few moments later, Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality and former kickboxing champion, also joined the Discord call, where he exchanged greetings with the Kim Jong Un look-a-like.

Their meeting, however, took an interesting turn as the impersonator urged Andrew Tate to consider visiting North Korea and made him a peculiar offer:

"You can get to f**k my sister. She would need some big d**k. I mean, look at that face. He is upright."

Andrew Tate, who was baffled by this proposition, went on to express that he felt like he was experiencing a mid-life crisis because of his involvement in this rather unusual stream.

5) Dillon Danis joins the stream

Moving on from the Kim Jong Un impersonator, Adin Ross also extended an invitation to another notable personality, Dillon Danis, who is an MMA fighter. Dillon raised some eyebrows after revealing that he would need to spend over $400,000 in legal fees for his ongoing legal dispute with Nina Agdal, who is Logan Paul's fiancée. He said:

"Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400K in just attorney fees, lawyer fees, that's like bullsh*t..."

For those unaware, Dillon has been hit with a lawsuit due to his repeated actions of sharing inappropriate images of Nina. She alleges that some of these images were shared without her consent, and they could potentially have legal consequences.