Who is Howard X? Everything to know about Kim Jong Un impersonator who appeared on Adin Ross' Kick stream

Adin Ross has managed to grab the online world's focus once again. This time through a somewhat misleading promotion in which he hinted at the possibility of conducting an interview with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean supreme leader, during his most recent live stream. Nevertheless, as anticipated by many, he invited a Kim Jong Un impersonator, named Howard Lee (Howard X), rather than the real individual.

While initial skepticism surrounded his assertions, his latest stunt has left numerous fans disappointed in its wake. Nonetheless, Howard X turned out to be a rather intriguing inclusion to the stream, and as anticipated, he is indeed a professional Kim Jong Un impersonator hailing from Hong Kong.

Adin Ross' latest stream features Howard X, world's first Kim Jong Un impersonator

Expand Tweet

Howard X has been impersonating Kim Jong Un since 2011. In a 2013 article published by The Washington Post, he was recognized as the world's inaugural Kim Jong Un impersonator.

For those who were unfamiliar with Howard before Adin Ross' stream, it's worth noting that he was already a prominent figure in the world of impersonation. For example, Howard showed up at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where he appeared on television while waving the rainbow flag, a satirical gesture that mocked the North Korean regime's stance against the LGBTQ community.

One of his notable appearances took place during a protest in Central Hong Kong, where demonstrators gathered to chant pro-democracy slogans and sing songs associated with the anti-extradition movement. During this event, he made an appearance while holding an inflatable missile, adding a satirical touch to the proceedings.

In fact, Howard has leveraged his humor and mimicry to satirize and raise awareness about humanitarian injustices not only in North Korea but also in various other regions around the world.

However, his most significant appearance to date seems to have occurred today, on September 21, when he joined Adin Ross's stream on Kick. It garnered substantial hype, at one point reaching over 450K live viewers, marking the highest viewership ever recorded on the platform (although there has been debate whether the figure was indeed made up of actual viewers).

Where can we find Howard X?

Howard is quite active on social media, boasting nearly 10K followers on Instagram, a number that is likely to increase following his recent encounter with Adin Ross.

He also maintains a Twitter/X account under the name "Kim Jong Un impersonator - Howard X" (@KimJongUnDouble), where he has over 4.8K followers. Additionally, the impersonator is available on Cameo, a platform where users can pay a fee to receive personalized videos from celebrities and public figures.