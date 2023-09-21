“He’s just trying to get me to pull out” - Dillon Danis reveals he has to shell out $400K in ongoing lawsuit with Logan Paul’s fiancée

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has publicly commented on the ongoing legal dispute involving him and Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancée. For context, Danis, who is set to fight Paul next month, has been sharing explicit and provocative images of Agdal to provoke his opponent. In response to these actions, Agdal has initiated a lawsuit against him.

Logan Paul and Misfits Boxing have assured that the impending fight remains unaffected by the ongoing legal dispute. During Adin Ross' latest livestream, Danis disclosed that he is still obligated to cover $400K in legal expenses. Speaking of the situation, he said:

"I think he doesn't wanna fight me. He’s just trying to get me to pull out, so that he looks like a hero."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis to pay up to $400K even if he "wins the case"

Dillon Danis has been continuously engaging in online antics, sharing pictures of Nina Agdal with either her previous partners or other men and implying that she has had numerous past intimate relationships.

However, Agdal has countered by filing a lawsuit against Danis, alleging that some of the pictures were shared without her consent. Speaking about the situation, Danis said:

"It's bullsh*t. This is all (lawsuit) going through him, you know? Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400K in just attorney fees, lawyer fees, that's like bullsh*t, when I'm promoting a fight."

He added:

"This is the biggest fight he's ever done and I mad the whole thing (by promoting). It's just bullsh*t, man."

Although Adin Ross was not part of the conversation during this specific dialogue, another online personality, Andrew Tate, was present and openly acknowledged that Danis had indeed promoted the fight despite his provocative actions.

What did the internet say?

The ongoing feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has undeniably captivated the internet. Danis' recent tirade has sparked a variety of responses. Here are a few of them:

Fans share their reactions to Dillon's latest rant (Image via Twitter/X)

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Dillon Danis in a highly-anticipated bout on October 14 in Manchester. The fight card will also include other notable matchups. The co-main event will see YouTuber-turned-boxer JJ "KSI" go up against pro-boxer and television personality Tommy Fury.