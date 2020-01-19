Conor McGregor claims world-record with unbelievable tactics against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor lands a head kick on Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor finished 'Cowboy' in a phenomenal first-round knockout in his return match at UFC 246.

In his post-fight interview, the Irishman pointed out a record that he set in the fight as he wiped away all the question marks about his fighting abilities on Saturday night and proved that he was still the 'King' of the Octagon.

McGregor sets record of three-division KO wins

When referee Herb Dean stopped the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, resulting in a TKO win for the former, McGregor became the first fighter in the history of UFC to secure knockout victories in these three divisions - Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight.

In the numerous predictions leading up to the much-awaited fight, many said that they expect the fight to go on till the later rounds. But McGregor proved them all wrong by clinching a stupendous victory only 40 seconds into the fight.

It started to go down for Cerrone when Conor held him in a clinch and delivered back-to-back shoulder hits to his face, which seems to be a new and unique addition to his fighting style. It was all over when 'The Notorious' got a lethal left leg kick to the jaw on target, and then it was just a matter of few punches on the ground before Dean had to step in.

Watch the TKO finish below:

Post-fight, McGregor called out Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and any and all Welterweights who "dares to" take it up with him.