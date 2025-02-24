Andrew Tate's brother makes ice-cold prediction as fan claims Tom Aspinall can beat Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's guards: "They're trained killers"

Andrew Tate's younger brother Tristan recently offered an insightful breakdown of how a potential fight between UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall and powerful leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's security guards would play out. Tristan's response was part of a discussion on an X thread.

A popular X page Out of Context Human Race posted a video of Russian President Putin and Chinese President Jinping's guards acknowledging each other with a slight head tilt. Tristan reacted to the post, asserting that it would be best to refrain from engaging in combat with either of the two guards.

A user on X reacted to Tristan's message claiming that Aspinall, one of the most proficient knockout artists on the UFC roster, could beat them both at the time. Tristan dismissed the opinion outright.

He claimed that unlike Aspinall or other professional martial artists, guards of high-profile authorities, are drilled in techniques that prioritize efficiency over sportsmanship. He wrote:

"With respect to Aspinall, I wouldn't bet on that, not at all. These guys won't strike or go for submissions. Throat/Groin/Eyes... They're trained killers not trained fighters... [Do] you think they train less than him? You think they aren't constantly drilling and perfecting kill techniques? No! These are not the overweight nightclub heavies that "bodyguard celebrities". They are an entirely different class of human."

Check out Tristan Tate's X post below:

Aspinall has put together a formidable 8-1 record in the UFC (15-3) overall with seven first-round knockout wins. He holds the record for the shortest average fight time in UFC history (2:02) and second most knockdowns per 15 minutes in UFC history (4.09).

Dana White gives an update on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

A potential clash between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall is probably the most sought-after fight in the MMA community.

As Aspinall worked his way through the heavyweight ladder, Jones switched weight classes after dominating and taking on top-tier competition in the UFC light heavyweight division for over fifteen years. He captured the heavyweight throne with a quick win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and secured a third-round TKO victory in his first title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Jones has been seemingly adamant about giving a title shot to Aspinall, claiming that the UK MMA star has yet to prove worthy of taking on the American. These rumors and Jones' alleged reluctance have led some fans to speculate that the 37-year-old is "ducking" Aspinall.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has set the record straight on the status of the fight. Speaking on Instagram Live, White addressed a fan comment declaring they might never witness the potential fight come to fruition. White replied:

"Yes you will. It's coming. Relax!"

Check out Dana White's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

