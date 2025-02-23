UFC analyst predicts imminent Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall announcement, shares expected fight date: "They got to start the training camps"

One fight announcement that MMA fans are eagerly waiting for is Jon Jones taking on Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title unification. Recently, UFC analyst Michael Bisping predicted a potential announcement and a date for the fight.

Ad

Jones squared off against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. ‘Bones’ delivered a dominant performance and secured a KO/TKO victory with a spinning back kick to the ribcage in the third round.

Fans and Aspinall are demanding that the promotion book a fight between him and Jones. However, the reigning heavyweight champion has shown little to no interest in fighting Aspinall and instead expressed a desire to face Alex Pereira, stating that it would add more value to his résumé.

Ad

Trending

UFC CEO Dana White, in a press conference, made it clear that if Jones continues in the promotion, he must first fight the UK native for the unification bout before facing anyone else.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On his YouTube channel, Bisping weighed in on a potential date for the Jones vs. Aspinall fight. He predicted that the UFC would announce the fight soon and believes it would take place during International Fight Week. However, he also expressed concern that the promotion has yet to make an official announcement and questioned whether the fight will happen. The analyst said:

Ad

“What's going on with that one? We’ve got to get an announcement on Tom versus Jones pretty soon. I would say if they're going to fight on International Fight Week or something like that, they’ve got to announce it. They’ve got to start the training camps, and the fact that they haven’t is giving me cause for concern.”

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (8:47):

Ad

Dana White shares positive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall potential fight

UFC CEO Dana White recently went live to announce the fight cards for UFC 314 and 315, along with Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division. During the stream, a fan asked about the possibility of a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup. The UFC boss shared a positive update, saying:

Ad

"Yes, you will. It's coming. Relax." [3:17]

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.