"Friday drop hopefully" — Fans become excited over new Playboi Carti x Spotify billboard displaying his upcoming album's name

A billboard surrounding the much-anticipated album of Playboi Carti is reportedly spotted in Miami, Florida. The Playboi Carti x Spotify billboard reportedly read:

"MUSIC IS COMING."

Another one with the message "I AM MUSIC MF" has also apparently been spotted. This gave fans a hint that the billboards were possibly suggesting that Carti's upcoming album I Am Music will potentially soon be released.

Fans eventually got excited with the apparent hint. Here are a few popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user (@pinkthereup) tweeted:

"Friday drop hopefully."

Another user wrote:

"That album cover posts is days away, I can feel it."

"He coming 🔥🔥🔥🔥 love this for the n**ga. Ready to hear the new music," added another user.

"OMG ITS HAPPENING," mentioned another fan.

A lot of other fans expressed that they were anticipating the release of this album. A used wrote on X:

"Wake me up when it actually drops."

"IT'S STARTING TO FEEL REAL HOLY S**T," read another tweet.

"CARTI I BEG YOU PLS DROP 😭🙏," urged another fan.

Many fans, however, claimed that they had waited long enough. Despite many speculations, the rapper is yet to officially reveal the release date.

Playboi Carti first hinted that he would be working on his third project a few months after he dropped his second album Whole Lotta Red in December 2020. The album was initially named Narcissist by August 2021 and the initial release date was scheduled to be September 13 the same year.

Everything to know about Playboi Carti's upcoming album I Am Music

Playboi Carti's fans have been excited about the release of the upcoming album and have been waiting since he first spoke about the new project in 2021. However, the constant delays made many fans question about its release.

The album which was initially titled Narcissist got a new name Music, as revealed by Carti during an interview with XXL in April 2022. In the same conversation, he also spoke about the themes behind the lyrics used in the album. Carti said:

"Love. S*x. Drugs. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly."

In November 2023, the rapper told Numéro Berlin that he had recorded music for the upcoming album in several places including Paris and Atlanta. A month later, Playboi Carti posted the artwork of his upcoming album on Instagram with the phrase "I AM MUSIC." This made fans speculate that it would be the title of the album.

In December 2024, to keep the fans in the loop about the upcoming album, DJ Akademiks jumped in and announced "Carti is on the WAY! Relax." As 2024 ended without the release of the much-anticipated album, fans of Playboi Carti seemed to be excited now with the recent billboard messages.

