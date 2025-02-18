Which Kendrick Lamar albums made it to the Top 10 on Billboard 200? ‘Not Like Us’ hitmaker sets new hip-hop record

Kendrick Lamar's popularity is soaring after his viral 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance. He has now set a new record, as his three albums simultaneously entered the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

According to Billboard's report dated February 16, the Not Like Us hitmaker's sixth studio album, GNX, returned to the number-one spot again. His 2017 album Damn jumped from 29 to number nine, and his 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City jumped from 27 to number 10 in the chart.

According to the media outlet, Kendrick Lamar is the first living male artist to have three albums in the top 10 since Herb Alpert achieved the same in 1966. Before Lamar, Prince's three albums appeared in the top 10 after he died in 2016. The following week, five of his albums entered the chart.

More details on Kendrick Lamar's albums

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Image via Getty

1) Good Kid, M.A.A.D City

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is Kendrick Lamar's second studio album and first major label album. The 2012 album featured Drake, Dr. Dre, Jay Rock, Anna Wise, and MC Eiht. The album performed well, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 240,000 copies in the US.

It also earned him Grammy nominations at the 2014 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap/Sung Performance for Now or Never with Mary J. Blige, and Best Rap Performance for Swimming Pools (Drank), although he did not win any.

2) Damn

Damn is Lamar's fourth studio album, released in 2017. It featured Rihanna, Zacari, and U2. After its release, it topped the Billboard 200 chart, selling 603,000 copies in the first week. He released three singles from the album: Humble, Loyalty, and Love. Humble peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first number-one single as a lead artist.

Damn was nominated for the Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and he won in the second category. The album was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the album triple platinum in 2018.

His single Humble from the album gained him four nominations at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. He won the last three categories.

3) GNX

Following his public feud with rapper Drake, GNX is Lamar's latest studio album, released on November 22, 2024. The album features SZA, Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat, and Peysoh.

GNX debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and according to Billboard, all 12 tracks of this album debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After the Super Bowl halftime performance, the album again peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2025, Kendrick Lamar will embark on the Grand National Tour with SZA starting in April.

