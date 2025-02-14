How old are Rihanna’s children? Age explored as singer attends A$AP Rocky trial with sons

Singer Rihanna and her two children made an appearance in the Los Angeles courtroom as A$AP Rocky's attorney delivered their closing remarks during his trial. The Fashion Killa rapper was accused of firing at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021, which was what the trial was for. The defense is yet to deliver their closing arguments for the jury to begin deliberations.

Ad

Rihanna was wearing a leather coat and long white boots while holding her elder son, RZA Athleston as she walked into the courthouse. Meanwhile, her younger son, Riot Rose was in the arms of another person.

During closing arguments, the Fenty Beauty founder was seen shushing her and A$AP Rocky’s sons as the prosecutors delivered their remarks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have two sons, RZA Athleston, who is two years old, and Riot Rose is 18 months old respectively.

Why is A$AP Rocky on trial? Details revealed as Rihanna and children make an appearance in courtroom

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is currently on trial over an alleged 2021 altercation. During the alleged altercation, Rocky's now former friend Terell Ephron, who was part of Rocky’s former music group A$AP Collective, accused him of firing a handgun at him in LA. In 2022, the rapper was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the trial, one of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec, told the jurors that they had “one critical question” to answer.

“Was it a real gun or was it a fake gun? Nothing else to dispute,” he asked.

The defense said in court that the gun was a prop that only fired blanks and that A$AP Rocky had taken it from the set of the DMB music video shoot. Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, then called the accuser and key prosecution witness “an angry pathological liar,” who “committed perjury again and again and again and again.”

Ad

Although the jurors are not allowed to know the sentence Rocky could face, his tour manager Lou Levin said during testimony that he read that Rocky could possibly face 24 years behind bars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Rihanna didn't attend all of the rapper's previous court hearings, she was present at some of them. The last time she was seen supporting him in court was on January 29. Rihanna and her toddlers were seen at the beginning of the trial on February 13, 2025. However, the children did not join her in court following the lunch break.

Rihanna and Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child back in January 2022. According to People Magazine, RZA was named after producer, rapper, and the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. The couple welcomed their second son on August 1, 2023.

Ad

Back in April, Rihanna discussed motherhood with E! News. The Right Now crooner said that her children brought "purpose to every aspect of [my] life." She added that "everything has to be intentional and everything has to be worth it," especially when it took her away from her children.

“Motherhood, wifehood-ish - I love it. I love to be a homemaker. I just like to be excited and celebrate things. I’m trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built.”

Ad

She added that she was trying to "build new traditions" with her family.

Fans eagerly await the verdict as the defense is yet to deliver its closing argument.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback