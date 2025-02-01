Where is ASAP Rocky’s house located? Kanye West reportedly spotted crashing at the rapper’s house after returning to the U.S.

According to TMZ, Kanye West was spotted at ASAP Rocky's house on January 30, where he seemingly spent the night. ASAP Rocky is facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon brought by ASAP Relli, and if convicted, he could serve up to 24 years in prison. As per TMZ, West visited Rocky amid the trial to allegedly show his support.

As reported by Page Six on March 8, 2024, ASAP Rocky resides in a colonial-style mansion valued at $13.8 million in Beverly Hills, California. He lives there with his girlfriend, Rihanna, and their two sons, RZA and Riot.

What happened between ASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli?

A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges - Source: Getty

ASAP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and ASAP Rocky, a.k.a. Rakim Mayers, were both part of ASAP Mob, a rap collective.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Ephron testified on January 28 that he felt Mayers changed after becoming famous and noted that other members of the collective struggled to meet their ends. He called Mayers "fake" for meeting them once in six months and acting differently.

"I call him Mr. Six Month Man 'cause I’d see him once every six months … when he’d come around, he was fake. What are we supposed to be in this ASAP thing for? It was all smoke and mirrors." Ephron stated.

As per the Los Angeles Times, tension in their friendship escalated when Ephron learned that Mayers refused to pay for the funeral of an ASAP member who died of a drug overdose. Ephron claimed Mayers promised to pay for the arrangements beforehand.

According to Ephron's testimony on January 29, the duo was supposed to meet in The W Hotel, Hollywood, on November 6, 2021, to resolve their differences. However, he claimed Mayers came with two ASAP members. The four of them got into an argument, and Mayers allegedly shot Ephron with two 9mm bullets, hurting his hand. Ephron said it was like "a movie," adding:

"I see Rocky turn around. When he turns around, he’s like, it kind of looked like a movie. He kind of, like, pointed down and shot the first shot. When he shot the first shot, I felt my hand [get] hot."

Mayers has denied shooting Ephron. His defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claimed the rapper carried a prop gun that day, asserting that such a fake gun cannot fire real bullets. If convicted, Mayers could face up to 24 years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

During his testimony on January 29, Ephron revealed that he faced backlash online for reporting the incident to the police and that his management company, Shut Eye Entertainment, lost all of its clients. He mentioned that all artists and producers turned on him. He said:

"My artists turned on me, my producers, they all turned on me because of the decision I made. They felt like, okay, I can’t back them up no more, I can’t support them with what I’m doing, going to police. They didn’t want nothing to do with me no more."

ASAP Rocky's assault trial began on January 24. Meanwhile, his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, will be released in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback