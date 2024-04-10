Rihanna looks back at being an online "troll" in the past

In conversation with Interview Magazine, Rihanna addressed her past of being a “trolling” icon. The Interview Magazine article by editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg came out on April 9. The pair discussed several topics from fashion, to life changes, to ASAP Rocky. One of the stand-out moments though, was when the singer opened up about how the troll in her is the “silent troll."

Expand Tweet

While the Fenty founder may have toned down her caustic humor on social media these days, the release of the interview has sparked renewed interest in her earlier overactive online persona.

Ottenberg kicked off the discussion about the topic of trolling online, asking the singer:

“Do you miss being on the internet, like really on the internet? Like, “Good luck booking that stage you speak of ” internet? Because you were so good at it.”

The Diamonds singer responded by saying:

"The troll in me, she had a time. Unfortunately, you can’t take anything back from the internet, so I will always have reminders, but the best troll in me is the silent troll.”

Looking back at some iconic Rihanna tweets

The Interview magazine is known for its intimate interviews giving fans an in-depth look at their favorite celebrities, and this one is no different.

While Rihanna may mostly use her social media profiles these days to promote Savage x Fenty lingerie and Fenty makeup products, the star had quite the reputation back in the day. It seemed like no one was safe from a trademark Rihanna reply - celebrities, fans, and even political leaders.

One of her most iconic comebacks was a response to British public figure Piers Morgan. Morgan, in a tweet, said the singer needed to “grow her hair out."

In response, the Fenty founder said,

"@piersmorgan: ps I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast." grow a d*ck..... FAST!!!!

Image via X/@Rihanna

Some other famous internet “troll” activities for the singer include exchanges with Kendall Jenner, who was told to not attend after she put forth a song request, and with singer Ciara.

Expand Tweet

Her interaction with Ciara is one of the most retweeted moments, with RiRi telling the singer,

“Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

Expand Tweet

While many of the tweets have now been deleted, the screenshots are back in circulation on the internet after the interview.

In more recent years, the singer has used her wit and humor to call out people in power, including Donald Trump.

Rihanna shares ASAP Rocky's style, diaper-changing abilities, and more

Meanwhile, apart from the trolling history, the duo also discussed ASAP Rocky and his impeccable sense of style, which leaves even Rihanna feeling underdressed.

"I be feeling bummy as sh*t next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, "Why you got to do that to me?'" she said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Milan Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

She also opened up about how ASAP is a hands-on dad, and has never shied away from changing diapers.

"Rocky has never shied away from it. He does the shirt up over the nose with a stinky diaper. He gets through it. It’s kind of funny."

The couple are also avid card players, and Rocky reportedly taught the singer a very competitive game called Crazy Eights, which has become the reason for most of the couple's arguments. She said,

"Rocky taught me this game called Crazy Eights, and it gets very competitive. Actually most of our arguments stem from it."

The Interview Magazine article was also accompanied by a photoshoot, which was photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen, and styled by Mel Ottenberg himself. The Work singer can be seen sporting many outfits from Bottega, Loewe, and her own Savage X Fenty collection.