"She looks majestic": Fans swoon over Rihanna's look for latest Vogue China pictorial 

Rihanna, the founder of Fenty Beauty, is popular for her striking visuals, bold makeup looks, melodic vocals, and running a successful beauty brand with a global fanbase. However, it isn’t a new album or new product that has brought the singer to the attention of her fans but her bold look on the latest cover of Vogue China.

In a carousel of photos posted on Rihanna's official Instagram account, the Umbrella singer is sporting an embroidered black bralette and coat combination with a black skirt.

The floral embroidery on the bralette and coat elevates her vivid makeup look, as does the "Mom" embellished ring she's sporting for the magazine's cover.

Taking to social media platforms, the singer's global fanbase complimented her look for the Vogue China cover, wherein one of the fans dubbed her look "majestic."

On seeing Rihanna's photo carousel and other images from Vogue China's April 2024 issue, fans of the singer praised her styling and look for the latest magazine cover through affirmative compliments.

More details about Rihanna's look for Vogue China's April 2024 issue

On the cover of Vogue China’s April 2024 issue, Rihanna is wearing an embroidered all-black ensemble with an embroidered cowboy hat and boots. However, the “Mom” ring, 3D floral manicure, and bold makeup stole the show.

The singer's makeup for the Vogue China pictorial features a dewy base makeup. The look is a combination of blush and bronzer on the cheekbones and high points of the face, with volumized lashes and black liner on the lid. Sporting a neutral shimmering shade from the Fenty Beauty SNAP SHADOWS MIX & MATCH EYESHADOW PALETTE ($18) in the Cool Neutrals variation, the star of Rihanna’s makeup look is her dark fuchsia lips.

Fenty Beauty shared a breakdown of the brand’s products used to curate the chic cowgirl look for Vogue China. The shade gracing the singer's lips is the GLOSS BOMB UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER ($15.75) in the newly launched shade Fuchsia Flex, a shimmering holographic deep fuchsia shade.

The Fenty Beauty founder also sported a 3D floral manicure featuring the same dark fuchsia nail color as her lips to bring the look together. Her manicure featured embellished flowers in different colors on stiletto-shaped nails.

Another photo shared by the singer is a black and white photograph featuring a closeup. She is sporting beaded box braids and her iconic henna-inspired tattoo.

The announcement of Rihanna's Vogue China cover and pictorial for the magazine’s April 2024 issue follows Fenty Beauty’s expansion across China, starting April 1, 2024. The Vogue China cover is a vital marketing asset for the beauty brand’s presence in China.