Where to get Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm: Price, formulation, and other details explored

Known for promoting inclusivity and using effective formulations in their products, Fenty Beauty has recently launched the Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm in an interesting collaboration with A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm features the goodness of Barbados cherry infused with a blend of shea butter and Vitamin E to diminish dry, chapped lips and reveal a nourished, hydrated pout. Additionally, the lux balm features ingredients such as avocado oil, mango butter, and cocoa butter.

Commenting on her brand’s latest launch, the founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna stated:

“Lux Balm is the ultimate effortless lip savior – it glides on like butter and delivers instant hydration. My lips are looking and feeling better than ever, and the packaging is so sleek it fits in any purse or pocket.”

Announced on Thursday, January 4, 2024, the Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm retails for $16 and is available on the Fenty Beauty portal as well as retail platforms like Sephora.

Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm instantly hydrates and smoothens the lips

This is not the first time Fenty Skin has launched a lip product that has garnered positive reviews instantly. The Fenty Treatz Lip Oil ($24) and Plush Puddin' Lip Mask ($22) are the brand's best-selling lip products, with the newly launched Unisex Lux Balm trending with over 14 million views on TikTok.

In addition to being enriched with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients, the Lux Balm is packaged in a protective outer box made with FSC-recyclable material. The base and cap of the Lux Balm are made of 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, which is recyclable as well.

What makes the newly launched Unisex Lux Balm unique is its launch campaign featuring A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two children, and while they have always maintained that their sons are the best gifts of their collaboration, their partnership on the Lux Balm campaign has won over the internet.

A$AP Rocky modeled with lux balm in his reworked music video, RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n), with lyrics highlighting Fenty Skin’s newly launched lip balm:

"Flossy, glossy, Nah, b*tch, this ain't lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab' with my baby mom."

The rapper is seen holding up a tube of the product in the music video from July, when the product was yet to be announced.

The Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm is a Barbados cherry-flavored lip balm that the brand claims brings chapped and dry lips back to life. It is a mess-free and sleek formulation that glides onto the lips and fits into the pocket. The lip balm includes enriching ingredients such as:

Barbados Cherry and Wild Cherry Extracts: This ingredient contains more Vitamin C than an orange, hence enriching the lips with conditioning and reviving properties. Additionally, the wild cherry extracts are rich in antioxidants that nourish the lips

This ingredient contains more Vitamin C than an orange, hence enriching the lips with conditioning and reviving properties. Additionally, the wild cherry extracts are rich in antioxidants that nourish the lips Sweet Cherry Seed Oil: It offers hydration and essential fatty acids for softer lips

It offers hydration and essential fatty acids for softer lips Mango, Cocoa, Murumuru, and Shea butter: These ingredients renew chapped lips by nourishing and hydrating them

These ingredients renew chapped lips by nourishing and hydrating them Vitamin E: Vitamin E is an antioxidant-rich ingredient that softens and conditions the lips

The newly launched Fenty Skin Unisex Lux Balm is a gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan formulation that has received positive reviews. It is available to purchase on the Fenty Beauty website and other retail platforms like Sephora and Kohl's.