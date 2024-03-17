What is Rihanna's nighttime skincare routine?

Apart from having won over a global fanbase with her vocals, Rihanna is also praised for having flawless skin. Rihanna's nighttime skincare routine is highly sought after by her global fanbase and beauty enthusiasts.

The Diamonds singer has time and again made headlines with her gorgeous natural appearances at events as well as while advertising products for her brand, Fenty Skin. While the singer hasn't uploaded any specific information through her official pages, she shared her nighttime skincare regime with Harper's Bazaar.

#RihannaSkincare has over 77 million views on TikTok, indicating that beauty enthusiasts are curious to know about the products that the Umbrella singer uses for her glowing skin.

What skincare products are included in Rihanna's nighttime skincare routine?

Rihanna is the founder of Fenty Beauty, and she makes sure she endorses the brand's products by trying them out for the fans, which has led to beauty enthusiasts connecting with her brand's vertical Fenty Skin.

Rihanna's nighttime skincare routine comprises the following products:

Fenty Skin TOTAL CLEANS'R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore Refining Toner

Fenty Skin HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER

1) Fenty Skin TOTAL CLEANS'R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER

Just like Rihanna knew how the makeup arena needed more than just a handful of shades of foundation and took over with fifty distinct shades, she knows getting makeup off is the ideal first step to a nighttime skincare routine.

The first step of Rihanna's nighttime skincare routine is to cleanse her face using the Fenty Skin TOTAL CLEANS'R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER ($30). It is a two-in-one formula that works as a makeup remover and cleanser. Infused with Barbados cherry, quince fruit, and Ginkgo biloba, the cleanser washes away dirt, impurities, and oil and balances the pores as well.

Rihanna shares that the Total Cleans'r adds nutrients into the skin which is contrary to the cleansers she has used in the past as they'd leave her skin dry and stripy. She shares that she likes to wet her face when she doesn't have makeup on and when she has makeup on she lathers the product directly onto the face. After massaging the cleanser in a circular motion, Rihanna rinses it off.

2) Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore Refining Toner ($35)

The next step in the Work singer's nighttime skincare routine is using the Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore Refining Toner ($35). The toner also doubles up as a serum and is infused with niacinamide. The toner fades visible dark spots, plumps the skin, and keeps shine under check without stripping the skin of moisture.

3) Fenty Skin HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER ($40)

The third step in Rihanna's nighttime skincare regime is the Fenty Skin HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER ($40). It is an SPF 30 moisturizer that locks in hydration, defends the skin against pollution, and fades dark spots.

Ideal for all skin types, the moisturizer doesn't deliver flashbacks or chalkiness and smooths the pores. Rihanna very proudly states that the moisturizer is coral reef-friendly and that she wants women of all skin tones and skin types to be able to use the moisturizer.

Massaging the moisturizer into her skin, Rihanna shares that this three-step skincare regime is her nighttime routine. The Stay singer also shared that this is her exact regime for the daytime, regardless of whether she's leaving bare-faced or with makeup.

The key takeaways from Rihanna's three-step nighttime skincare regime include:

Hydration, both external and internal, is important for skincare. Rihanna shared that long flights made her skin feel dehydrated, hence, she undertook water consumption and used a mist when traveling.

She also shares the importance of a healthy diet, mentioning how she has incorporated ingredients from the diets of people living on islands.

Less is more when it comes to skincare, and a cleansing, toning, and moisturizing skincare regime can do wonders for the skin.

Fans can replicate Rihanna's nighttime skincare regime with the abovementioned products and incorporate a healthy lifestyle to get glowing skin that looks similar to that of the We Found Love singer.