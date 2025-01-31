"U dont have the best intentions" - ASAP Rocky's text messages denying he shot ASAP Relli are revealed during trial

As rapper ASAP Rocky's (a.k.a. Rakim Mayers) shooting trial continues, his text messages denying he shot his accuser ASAP Relli (a.k.a. Terell Ephron) are revealed. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, a text exchange between the two former friends was presented in court.

The case stems from a November 2021 confrontation between the two rappers that ended with Mayers allegedly pulling a gun and firing. Relli claimed that a bullet grazed his knuckles. However, the defense alleged that the firearm was a starter pistol, one which shooted blanks and made a loud noise.

Screenshots of a text conversation presented during the trial between the two rappers show Relli calling out Mayers for allegedly setting him up and trying to kill him, when they met in Hollywood on the fateful day. According to TMZ, this prompted the latter to reply:

"I tried to do what?? ... Stop making sh*t up Rell."

Ephron later texted the Praise the Lord hitmaker that the alleged shooting was captured on video, to which the latter replied:

"Now u trynna extort n*gga talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo."

ASAP Rocky's shooting trial began on January 24

According to Hot New Hip Hop, elsewhere in the text exchange, Relli tells Rocky that he loved him before the shooting. This prompted the latter to ask:

"Loved me but talk sh*t bout me, sh*t on me, let me get cut n I still ain't cut u off."

ASAP Rocky's shooting trial began on January 24 with ASAP Relli taking the stand on Tuesday. He testified that his relationship with Rocky had been fraying, but he was shocked that his friend pulled a gun on him.

Ephron and Meyers were childhood friends and members of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob. According to Relli, they saw each other every day until Mayers became famous, leading to friction between them.

Relli testified that on the day of the shooting, he felt like Rocky "wanted a fight or something, just to argue or something." He claimed they met near a parking garage across from the W Hotel in Hollywood, with the latter yelling profanities at him.

The confrontation led to a small scuffle with Mayers pulling a gun on Relli. When the former tried to walk away, Ephron followed and shouted after him, prompting the former to allegedly pull a gun and shoot.

"He turned around and then it was like BOOM! The whole thing was like a movie, he kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot," Relli stated.

He added:

"I felt my hand hot... I was hit. Or I was grazed. I didn't have a hole or nothing."

During Wednesday's testimony, Relli also revealed that the incident had negatively impacted his life, stating it was a "living hell." The rapper noted that he received death threats, some even calling him a snitch.

Rocky is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. Earlier in the trial, he declined a plea deal where he would receive 180 days in county jail, with three years of probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. If convicted, the rapper faces up to 24 years in prison.

