“Drake is a professional victim” - Fans react as rapper likes post alleging Spotify concealed new album for Kendrick Lamar’s GNX

Drake took to Instagram recently to ‘like’ a series of social media posts that alleged that Spotify was hiding his music, particularly his and PartyNextDoor’s latest joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. This comes after he withdrew his legal petition against Universal Music Group and the music streaming platform. Netizens have since taken to the social networking site to react to the same.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the 6 God also ‘liked’ a tweet that read:

“So I search for Kendrick on Spotify and GNX pops up… Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PartyNextDoor and SSS 4 U doesn’t pop up… Spotify on some bullsh*t.”

Streamer DJ Akademiks took to Instagram to share a post regarding the same, which was ‘liked’ by Drake. Ak wrote in the caption of the social media post:

“Yall think they conspiring against the [owl emoji] ? Thousands of drake fans r complaining it’s hard to find his album on these platforms.”

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Drizzy 'liking' the aforementioned and similar posts. One netizen said:

Several others expressed similar sentiments and seemingly trolled the One Dance crooner online, with reactions reading:

Champagne Papi and PartyNextDoor dropped their latest collaborative album on February 14 just days after Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage to perform his Drake-diss track Not Like Us among other hits.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Kendrick Lamar’s latest creation GNX now stands on the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart. Meanwhile, some more comments online read:

Drake’s petition against UMG and Spotify explored

In November, Drizzy accused Universal Music Group, which distributes both his and Kendrick Lamar’s music of using bots and payola to promote the numbers for K. Dot’s Drake-diss track Not Like Us. In the legal petition, Drizzy’s legal team accused UMG of engaging “in conduct designed to artificially inflate the popularity of Not Like Us, including by licensing the song as drastically reduced rates to Spotify.”

In response to the same, Spotify filed opposition papers in court which stated that they have no “economic incentive” to promote Not Like Us over Drizzy’s music.

It is worth noting that Kendrick Lamar did not stand as a defendant in the legal battle.

In January, Drizzy went on to withdraw his petition against UMG and Spotify.

Meanwhile, the singer continued to tour overseas on his Anita Max Win Tour. He will also be heading the Wireless Festival in the U.K. He and PND are also celebrating their latest album becoming the second highest first-day streams debut of 2025, with fan favorite tracks being Celibracy, Gimme A Hug, and Nokia.

