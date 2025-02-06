"Probably after the UMG lawsuits is done" — Internet reacts as Drake teases solo album when "the time is right" on his Australian tour

On Thursday, February 6, a video clip with Drake announcing a new solo album drop soon was uploaded to X. Posted by @realalmightee, the 30-second-clip saw the God's Plan rapper saying on stage:

"You know, eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is a gonna have a one-on-one talk with y'all... When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving 537K views, 15K likes, and 2K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"'Time is right' is probably after the UMG lawsuits is done and over with, and One on One conversation seems like he's alluding to going independent."

Expand Tweet

The comment was made about the defamation lawsuit that Drizzy filed against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January 2025. The other comments speculated that an "internet media war" was going on.

"I see what’s going, it’s a legit internet media war going on. Umg didn’t like the positive reaction Drake got with dj khaled comment, so they made LeBron post about Kendrick, and now this shits getting spooooooky" - commented an X user.

"THE WORLD AIN'T READY I PROMISE YOU. This project will cement him as the greatest of all time." - added another.

"teasing another album while he has one dropping next week is insane drake is a workaholic fr" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, some netizens also called the In My Feelings rapper a workaholic for announcing a new album as one of his collaborative projects was dropping within 10 days.

"That first "yeah" on that album is going to be legendary it's going to be a wild ride" - posted a fourth user.

"Drake said he needed a break for his health, but then extended his tour, released a deluxe album to silence the critics, engaged in the biggest rap beef ever, went to war with his label, launched a 3rd tour, completed another album with PND, and is now announcing yet another one before it even releases, The man is a legit workaholic." - replied a fifth netizen.

"This is the most nothing burger ever. obviously we’re gonna get a solo he aint retiring. Wtf does “when the time is right” mean?" - commented a sixth one.

Drake is currently in Australia for his Anita Max Win Tour, which kickstarted on February 4 and will conclude in New Zealand on March 16. The teaser was dropped on his second show in Perth on February 5.

Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is dropping on February 14

The announcement of Drake's next solo album comes after the rapper dropped the teaser video of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U - on his YouTube channel on February 3.

In the teaser, Drizzy appears to be in a trance while sitting in the corner of a speakeasy. He appears to be sipping on his drink, surrounded by chatty women who don't pay any attention to him. PartyNextDoor did not appear in the clip, which has already received over 391K views on YouTube.

The teaser of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's release comes nearly 24 hours after Drake's rival, Kendrick Lamar, won five Grammys - including two of the big four - for his diss track aimed at Drizzy, Not Like Us.

Drake, who wasn't nominated in any category this year, didn't attend the event, which he has been boycotting for several years now. However, his father, Dennis Graham, was in attendance. The senior Graham was captured making his exit from the Grammys, as a group of kids surrounded him, chanting, "They not like us."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback