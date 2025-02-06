"So he hates us in the U.S." — Internet reacts to Gordo saying Drake debuted 7 new remixes for his Australia tour

On February 5, DJ Gordo shared a video of Drake performing at the RAC Arena, mentioning that the rapper had premiered 7 of his remixes with just 48 hours' notice. The clip was recorded at his Perth show, where Drizzy kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour on February 4.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving 429K views and 8K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"So he hates us in the U.S. We didn't get any remixes."

The comment references the fact that no remixes were dropped by the 38-year-old during his joint tour with 21 Savage and J. Cole last year - It's All a Blur Tour.

Some netizens appealed to Gordo to release a mixtape with all of his remix songs with the Portland rapper.

"Nah this is CRAZY @GordoSZN I demand you from the high consulate to release a mixtape of all Drake x gordo house remixed songs. We need a 8 pack brother or im taking your shades" - commented an X user.

"GORDO szn never stops. We need to make something again." - added another.

"This fire Gordo! When you releasing it!" - wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others appealed to the Passionfruit rapper to do a tour in South Africa.

"Nahhhhhh I would’ve been in the crowd like this if I heard this live" - posted a fourth netizen.

"@GordoSZN please tell @Drake South Africa has been calling his name. And we need him to do a tour in 3 of our stadiums in south we promise it will be sold out." - replied a fifth user.

"drake dropping remixes faster than eth gas fees during an nft mint" - commented a sixth netizen.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour will conclude in New Zealand

The viral tweet comes days after Drake kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour in Perth's RAC Arena on February 4. He closed his first show with a powerful statement for the crowd, saying:

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive."

Per the Plunge Daily, Drizzy's fans speculate that his closing words at the show could be his response to a turbulent 2024 amidst his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The Ignant Shit rapper made his signature entrance in the RAC Arena, walking through the crowd as he approached the stage. As he made his way to the stage - in a black bullet-hole-ridden hoodie - the instrumental Over My Dead Body played in the background.

The next leg of the Anita Max Win Tour is set to take place in Melbourne, with four shows being hosted in Rod Laver Arena. From February 16 to 20, the tour will take place in Syndey's Qudos Bank Arena, followed by Brisbane. The last two shows of the tour will take place in Auckland's Spark Arena in New Zealand on March 15 and 16.

Here's the setlist of Drizzy's ongoing tour:

Over My Dead Body Marvins Room Headlines HYFR The Motto She Will Love Me Started From The Bottom Hold On We're Going Home My Way Remix Energy Know Yourself Hotline Bling Feel No Ways Child's Play Controlla One Dance Passionfruit Fake Love Gods Plan Nonstop In My Feelings Nice For What Ratchet Happy Birthday SICKO MODE No Guidance Laugh Now Cry Later What's Next Wants and Needs Girls Want Girls Knife Talk Massive Jimmy Cooks Rich Flex Search & Rescue Rich Baby Daddy IDGAF You Broke My Heart No Face Circadian Rhythm Yebbas Heartbreak

The tour marks Drizzy's first solo tour after his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour - a month-long tour with 23 shows that grossed $33.8 million, selling 285K tickets, as per Touring Data.

The ongoing Anita Max Win Tour marks the first return of Drake for the first time since 2017 during his Boy Meets World Tour.

