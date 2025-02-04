"Dot really made him go back to the melodies" — Internet reacts as Drake teases new songs for Valentine's Day 

Longtime collaborators Drake, aka Drizzy, and PartyNextDoor are releasing a new album next week, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo released the teaser for their music drop on February 3, 2025, leaving fans in a frenzy. This release comes after Drizzy’s rival, Kendrick Lamar, won multiple Grammy Awards for his Drizzy-diss track Not Like Us.

While gearing up for his Anita Max Wynn Tour, Drake and PartyNextDoor released the album’s trailer. The clip that was posted on Instagram featured a moody PartyNextDoor snippet from the album. The trailer also featured a clip of Drizzy appearing to be in a trance in what seemed to be the corner of a karaoke bar. The singer was surrounded by chatty women who did not pay attention to him.

Trending

Variety reported that the duo had been teasing the album since August 2024. While appearing at a PartyNextDoor concert last year, Drizzy said:

“I know all you girls are outside, and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you.”

In January, Drizzy appeared on Adin Ross’ livestream and told followers that the album was to be released in November; however, it got delayed.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the same, with one person commenting:

“Lmao dot really made him go back to the melodies.”

User @cel_stacks reacts to the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album teaser (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, several others expressed excitement over the album’s release, with many noting that Valentine’s Day is the right time for the release. Comments online read:

Internet users react to the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album teaser (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Drake’s Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia is set to kick off in Perth on February 4. He will also be performing in Melbourne, Sydney, and New Zealand. Some other reactions to the album read:

Internet users react to the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album teaser (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

PartyNextDoor was the first singer to sign to Drizzy’s OVO Sound. They have collaborated numerous times since then. Some other comments under The Shade Room’s Instagram post on the upcoming album read:

Internet users react to the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album teaser (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Exploring Drake and PartyNextDoor’s earlier collaborations

Drake and PartyNextDoor have appeared on each other’s albums several times, including the latter appearing on Drizzy’s albums Views and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Drake has appeared on PartyNextDoor’s albums PartyNextDoor Two and PartyNextDoor 3 (Pt3).

Some of their songs include Come and See Me, Recognize, Members Only, Loyal, Preach, and Since Way Back, among others.

Last week, Drake took to Instagram to tease the album drop by saying on his Instagram Stories:

“Winter months are the toughest. S**t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON.”

Neither Drizzy nor PND attended the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, K. Dot picked up five Grammy Awards for Not Like Us, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback