"Leave that old man alone" — Internet reacts to video of Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, being chased by kids chanting "Not Like Us" as he leaves Grammys

On Wednesday, February 5, @theartofdialogue uploaded a video clip from the Grammys event on Instagram, in which Dennis Graham - the father of Drake - was seen heading out of the event. As Graham made his exit, some kids surrounded him and seemingly attempted to taunt him by chanting, "they not like us" in unison.

Trending

The clip has since gone viral, receiving over 38.5K views, 1.4K likes, and 260 comments. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Leave that old man alone smh"

Screenshot of comments on Dennis Graham's video (Image via Instagram/@theartofdialogue)

Some netizens claimed that the stunt pulled by the kids was "disrespectful," claiming that they shouldn't be messing with a grown man.

More screenshot of comments on Dennis Graham's video (Image via Instagram/@theartofdialogue)

Meanwhile, others mentioned how no disrespect was done in the clip at all. One even suggested that they were probably hired by Drake to boost his lawsuit against UMG.

More screenshots of comments on Dennis Graham's video (Image via Instagram/@theartofdialogue)

While Dennis Graham attended the 2025 Grammys, his son wasn't present at the event on Sunday. The God's Plan rapper had not been nominated in any category.

Lamar's Not Like Us won 5 Grammys on Sunday

Expand Tweet

Unlike Drake, Kendrick Lamar not only attended the 2025 Grammys on Sunday but also took home five awards - all won by his 2024 diss track, Not Like Us. Lamar's song was nominated in these five categories, including two of the big four:

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Music Video

A video clip of the LOYALTY rapper being called out as the winner of the Record of the Year was posted to X by @FadeAwayMedia on February 3 and has since gone viral, receiving over 26 million views, 568K likes, and 61K retweets.

As Miley Cyrus read out Not Like Us from the Grammys stage, the whole arena appeared to be singing along as K-Dot went up the stage.

Netizens have been reacting to it. Some netizens remarked how Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were "bopping" to the track as it played in the background. Meanwhile, others praised Lamar for winning a Grammy for a diss track.

Like That - another song of the Money Trees rapper, a collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, received two nominations in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Songs categories but was defeated by his Not Like Us.

As K-Dot returned to the stage for a second time to accept his Song of the Year award, he said in his acceptance speech:

"All the West Coast artists, from early on — G Malone, Problem, Bad Lucc, K-Bo, Daylyt … these are the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today,” he said. “Schoolboy, J-Roc, Ab-Soul, this is what it’s about, man. Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music — I don’t care what it is. We are the culture."

Concluding his speech, Lamar addressed the young artists, saying:

"To all the young artists, like my man Punch say, I just hope you respect the art form. It’ll get you where you need to go."

With the five Grammys Lamar bagged on Sunday, he now has a total of 22 Grammys and has been nominated 57 times.

Kendrick Lamar's victory at the Grammys was followed by Beyoncé - who won three awards this time. Her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter, won Album of the Year and Best Country Album awards. Her third award was for her collaborative track with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback