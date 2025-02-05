Grammy video shows if Kendrick Lamar did not stop to greet his colleague and pick up his ring, the crowd wouldn't have sung "A-Minor"

Kendrick Lamar recently won five Grammys for his 2024 diss track Not Like Us, which was aimed at Canadian rapper Drake. A much talked about moment surrounding Lamar that evening, was the crowd singing the diss track while he went to receive the trophy under the Record of the Year category.

A video from the evening has been circulating across the internet, in which Lamar could be seen approaching the stage to accept the award. He then stopped midway to pick his ring up and hugged a colleague. By this time the music clip for Not Like Us had reached the "A-Minor" part and the crowd sang along. Celebrities like Taylor Swift also joined the entire crowd singing the track.

A user (@tenilleclarke1) responded to another account that shared the clip and wrote on X:

"Please note that if Kendrick didn't stop to hug his colleague and he didn't have to retrieve his ring that fell, the music clip would have never gotten to 'A-MINOOORRRRRR" and the crowd wouldn't have gotten to sing along."

The tweet went viral and received more than 7.5 million views and about 260K likes since it was uploaded on Monday, February 3, 2025.

While the crowd at the event sang the diss track, Kendrick Lamar seemingly had a smile on his face. Not Like Us was released last year in May and a music video for the same was dropped in July. This diss track helped Kendrick bag all five awards at the 67th Grammys.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if Lamar performs this hit track during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, to be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Punch recently shared the reason behind Kendrick Lamar's deciding to not include Not Like Us on his latest album GNX

GNX was Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album, which was dropped suddenly in November 2024. What, however, shocked fans back then was why the rapper chose to not include Not Like Us on the album, despite it being extremely popular by then. TDE executive Punch recently revealed the alleged reason behind the same.

On February 4, an X user (@prezidentyoung) asked Punch:

"Hey @iamstillpunch do you have some education for us as to why Dot didnt include the mega smash on the album?"

To this, Punch responded by claiming that Not Like Us was meant to be a diss track, and hence, had nothing to do with the studio album. He wrote in the tweet:

"Integrity. That record was for the battle. The album was a separate thing. Could have put it on there to boost overall sales but choose to leave it for what it was. Integrity."

Meanwhile, another fan asked Punch if Kendrick Lamar began working on the album before the rapper beef began with Drake. Punch, however, skipped the question and suggested that Kendrick himself would be the best person to discuss the same. Billboard has reportedly contacted Lamar's team about the same. No response has been received as of now.

