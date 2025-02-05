"Grammy committee likes Kendrick way more than Drake" — DJ Vlad dishes on Drizzy's worldwide popularity versus K-Dot's

Drake failed to win any trophy this year at the Grammys while Kendrick Lamar bagged five awards. DJ Vlad shared his opinion about the same in a tweet, posted on February 4, 2025, where he claimed that the Grammy committee liked Lamar more than Drizzy. He continued by claiming that despite the Canadian rapper being more popular than Lamar, he did not win any Grammy.

"This year, Drake was nominated for 4 Grammys and won 0. Kendrick was nominated for 7 Grammys and won 5. Drake has 5 total Grammys. Kendrick has 20. Drake is the 2nd most streamed artist on Spotify (after Taylor Swift). Kendrick is 21st (after Juice WRLD, who died 5 years ago)."

DJ Vlad then speculated about The Recording Academy being more favorable to Kendrick than Drizzy. He wrote:

"It's fair to say that the Grammy committee likes Kendrick way more than Drake. The people worldwide like Drake way more than Kendrick."

The tweet went quite viral and garnered over a million views as well as more than 17.5 likes within 24 hours since it was shared on X. A number of netizens reacted to DJ Vlad's tweet on the platfrom. While some agreed to Vlad, others believed that Kendrick's music had better quality.

Exploring Kendrick Lamar's achievements in the 67th Grammys, which Drake decided to skip

Kendrick Lamar experienced one of the most successful nights at the Grammys, after bagging five trophies in different categories. The aforementioned categories are Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. His 2024 diss track Not Like Us is the song that helped him take home the accolades.

The categories had multiple other popular contenders like Charli XCX (360), Sabrina Carpenter (Espresso), The Beatles (Now and Then), and Beyoncé (Texas Hold 'Em).

One of the most prominent categories, of Record of the Year, was presented to Lamar by Miley Cyrus. Upon receiving this trophy, Lamar expressed gratitude to Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, and Hollywood in his acceptance speech. According to the rapper, he had been associated to these places in various capacities since high school.

The Song of the Year award was presented to Kendrick Lamar by Diana Ross. In this catgeory, there were several other nominees like Taylor Swift (Fortnight), Sabrina Carpenter (Please Please Please), Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), and Chappell Roan (Good Luck, Babe!).

During the acceptance speech for this award, Lamar gave a shout-out to "all the West Coast artists" including Glasses Malone, Problem, Bad Luck, and K-Boy. Lamar continued:

"This is what it's about, man, because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music. I don't care what it is. We are the culture that's gonna always stay here and live forever."

While Kendrick's win became a much talked about subject after the Grammys, Drake notably skipped the event. Instead the Canadian rapper is in Australia for his The Anita Max Win Tour, which kickstarted on February 4 in Perth. Drizzy would also be performing in other cities in Australia and New Zealand like Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

The concert tour will conclude on March 16, 2025.

