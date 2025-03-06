DJ Akademiks says Playboi Carti's label Opium is "confused" and has no clue what rapper is doing with his much-awaited 'I AM MUSIC' album

Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks has once again sparked discussion in the rap community by claiming that Playboi Carti's label, Opium, is "confused." He added that the label has no clear understanding of the rapper's plans for his new album.

On March 5, 2025, the Jamaican-American podcaster, whose real name is Livingston Allen, took to his livestream channel on Twitch and reflected on the Playboi Carti's highly anticipated album, I AM MUSIC.

During the live stream, Akademiks claimed that he reached out to Carti's label Opium and revealed that the record label is "confused" about the album.

"I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh. They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing, man," Akademiks claimed.

The DJ Akademiks's remarks came after recent news indicated that Playboi Carti's album will be released on March 12, 2025, as stated on the rapper's website.

DJ Akademiks weighs in on Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC album status

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, DJ Akademiks, during his Twitch Livestream, weighed in on the Playboi Carti's forthcoming album, I AM MUSIC.

As the anticipation of the album grows, DJ Akademiks suggested that he reach out to Carti's record label, Opium, to get insights about the possible release, to which the record label suggested that they cannot provide any update.

DJ, while expressing his frustration, indicated that the Atlanta-based rapper had increased the value of his work and music only based on "anticipation."

"I think Carti, without dropping much music has increased his stock by only focusing on anticipation," DJ said.

In addition, the podcaster DJ Akademiks further explained that Carti has a dominant hold over the hip-hop culture. Also, DJ added that if the rapper had not dropped a caliber album, his fans would ultimately like it.

"[Carti] has such a dominate hold over culture. Even if he dropped like a trash album, I think people would like it," DJ Akademiks added.

The discussion about Carti's new album erupted since the rapper, through his record label's Instagram post, seemingly hinted to his fans about the album's release on March 2, 2025. The Instagram post featured the rapper in an all-denim look and captioned the post, tagging Spotify to clear the air.

"@spotify WHAT WE DOIN LETS GONE CLEAR DESE HO AHH NIG OUT," Opium captioned.

Furthermore, under the same Instagram post, a fan suggested that they know the rapper is working on the album but want to hear it. In response, Carti seemingly confirmed the release of the album.

"FASHO 💯," Carti replied.

Furthermore, the release date currently circulating online stems from a disclaimer on the rapper's official website for the album presale. The disclaimer states that the album will be released "NO LATER THAN SIX MONTHS FROM SEPTEMBER 12, 2024."

Consequently, counting six months from that deadline places the anticipated release date on March 12, 2025. Additionally, the record label has begun the album's presale, with purchases to be delivered via email upon release. The digital version of I AM MUSIC is priced at $9.99. The disclaimer reads:

"Album release date to be announced. Digital album will be available near the release date, NO LATER THAN SIX MONTHS FROM SEPTEMBER 12, 2024," the disclaimer states.

The description reads (Image via shop.playboicarti.com)

Playboi Carti released only one song, titled All Red, from I AM MUSIC, on September 13, 2024.

In addition, the rapper released his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on December 25, 2020.

To date, Playboi Carti has not spoken about his forthcoming album and has not reflected on DJ Akademiks' remarks.

