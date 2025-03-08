  • home icon
  • Triple H breaks silence on the future of Travis Scott after controversy

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:25 GMT
The WWE CCO talked about it (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has now addressed the future of Travis Scott in WWE after the recent controversy involving The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. He’s said what’s next.

Triple H was at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, where he talked about what was expected from Travis Scott in the future in WWE. The star was involved in the John Cena heel turn. But since then, the star has seemingly been in the middle of a controversy, with viral clips showing he legitimately hit Cody Rhodes. Reports have also emerged that he injured the star with the shot to the side of the head.

Triple H spoke about what’s next for Travis Scott. The star didn’t address the controversy, seemingly ignoring it as he talked to the press, and said that they were going to be focusing on the role for Scott going forward. He mentioned that the star was going to have a bigger role in the story with The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it.” (3:06:07 – 3:06:13)
It appears that fans can expect even more from Travis Scott, even after all the reports that the star had injured Rhodes. The American Nightmare has tried to claim that Scott didn’t touch him, even though video footage has proven to anyone who watched the moment back in the many clips that have surfaced online since.

Edited by Harish Raj S
