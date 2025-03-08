Cody Rhodes was planned for a huge heel turn to join major name; he was replaced and The Rock was "all in" - Reports

Cody Rhodes is currently heading to WrestleMania to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. It has now come to light that there were plans for the star to turn heel.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, a plan was presented to Cody Rhodes for him to turn heel, as per a report by Fightful Select. The report stated that a pitch was made to The American Nightmare for him to turn heel and join The Rock so that he could align himself against John Cena heading into this year's Show of Shows. However, the plan was rejected and the offer was then made to Cena, who agreed. The Rock was "all in" on making the story happen when the 47-year-old accepted it.

The report also stated that there were quite a few people close to Rhodes who had not heard about these plans. The plan for John Cena to face The American Nightmare goes all the way back to November 2024, from which time they've been expected to face each other at WrestleMania 41.

Now, the plan has finally taken shape and fans are waiting to see what Rhodes will say on SmackDown tonight, now that he's had time to absorb the idea that Cena turned on him.

