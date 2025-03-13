"Oh yeah the wait is over" — Internet reacts to Spotify posting photos of "Streets Ready" billboards teasing Playboi Carti's album release

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a post including photos of Playboi Carti's "Streets Ready" billboards, was shared by the official X account of Spotify. This post was in connection to Carti's album I AM MUSIC. The caption of the post which garnered a huge number of responses, read:

"FRIDAY. ALBUM. @playboicarti."

The post amassed about a million views and more than 65K likes within less than 12 hours since it was dropped on X by Spotify. Netizens' responses have flooded the platform as they reacted to this possible teaser of Carti's album. This then led to Carti clearing his official Instagram account.

Many expressed satisfaction after speculating that Playboi Carti's album might be dropped soon. Here are a few responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user wrote on the platform:

"Oh yeah, the wait is over."

Another user tweeted:

"If spotify posting it its gotta be happening."

"2025 cursed year so it’s gonna be mid," added a tweet.

"😭WHERES THE PRE SAVE BUTTON I NEED IT," wrote a netizen on X.

Another user commented:

"3 more months of bull market guarenteed."

"4 YEARS OF PAIN,4 YEARS OF LIES, ALL LED UP TO THIS," wrote another one.

"THANK YOU FOR FORCING CARTI TO DROP🙏," read a tweet.

Playboi Carti had shared a reel on March 12, which suggested that the album is set to be released this month. It could be concluded that fans are now extremely excited with the upcoming album.

Playboi Carti suggested that I AM MUSIC would be dropped on Friday, March 14, 2025

While Spotify's latest post sparked speculations about Playboi Carti's upcoming album, the rapper himself confirmed that I AM MUSIC would be released on Friday, March 14, 2025. The rapper reportedly announced that the album was finished, on March 9, 2025.

This upcoming album would be the third one, after Carti dropped his last one titled Whole Lotta Red, which was dropped in December 2020. In March 2021, A few months after the release of his second album, Playboi Carti hinted at a brand new project.

By August 2021, the rapper revealed the initial title which was supposed to be Narcissist. It was then scheduled to be dropped in September, however, fans got disappointed when the release date crossed and the rapper did not drop it. In April 2022, he told XXL that the album's name was changed to Music.

Since December 2023, the title I Am Music was getting teased as the new title of the album. The two tracks which were confirmed to be part of the studio album were All Red and Crush. In February 2025, several billboards showed up across several venues like Downtown Los Angeles and Times Square, hinting at the upcoming album.

As of now, the fans of the rapper are eagerly waiting to see if the album gets released this time on Friday.

