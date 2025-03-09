"She is THE QUEEEEN!!!" — BLACKPINK's Jennie makes history with 29.6M Spotify streams, the third-biggest debut for a K-pop soloist

On March 8, 2025, @chartdata reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie debuted with 29.6 million streams on Spotify for her solo debut album, Ruby, making it the third-largest debut by a K-pop soloist.

She closely follows BTS' Jungkook, whose debut album, Golden, holds the top spot, while her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé ranks second with her album, Rosie.

Fans were ecstatic about the news and took to social media to express their enthusiasm. They praised her, with one even referring to her as queen on X.

"She is THE QUEEEEN!!!" one fan commented.

Fans lauded the singer for this feat for her debut album, Ruby.

"Ruby achieves incredible streaming milestone instantly," wrote another fan.

"Jenni is on the rise in the music world and there is no stopping her," commented another fan.

"Her solo power keeps growing. Another impressive milestone," remarked another fan.

More fan reactions lauding her read:

"jennies ruby just made streams rain like confetti on a music festival," reacted another fan.

"WHAAAAAT FTS DESERVES MOREEEE ITS MY TOP 5 for now," wrote another fan on X.

"Jennie will always have the last laugh. She can be proud of herself. She made it," another fan remarked.

In the midst of all this, a fan even took a jab at her bandmate for ranking highly on this list.

"And her highest stream is Like Jennie which is without any collab proving that Jennie doesn't need Bruno Mars or Abel to slay," exclaimed another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's debut solo album, Ruby

The Love Hangover singer's debut solo studio album, Ruby, was released on March 7, 2025, via her own label, ODD ATELIER, and Columbia Records. Notably, this marks her first solo project since parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023 for solo activities.

The BLACKPINK vocalist co-wrote and co-produced the songs alongside collaborators El Guincho, Diplo, and WiLL Made-It. The 15-track album features notable appearances from Childish Gambino, Doechii, Kali Uchis, Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, and FKJ.

Blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B styles, Ruby explores themes of love, fame, and success as they relate to the singer. In an interview with Billboard in January 2025, the idol shared that her goal for the album was to fully embody her persona, Jennie Ruby Jane, an alter ego she created during her childhood in New Zealand. She stated:

"I intend to complete myself as Jennie Ruby-Jane, for that to be a whole person, in a way."

The album's lead single, Mantra, was released on October 11, 2024, topping the charts in Hong Kong and Taiwan. It also peaked at No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard's Global Excl. US and Global 200 Charts, respectively. Additionally, the song reached No. 3 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

The album's second single, Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike), was released on January 31, 2025. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 35 on the Circle Digital Chart.

The album received widespread acclaim from critics, with NME awarding it a four out of five rating. Additionally, Rolling Stone gave it three and a half out of five stars.

In other news, BLACKPINK is set to kick off its 2025 World Tour on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

