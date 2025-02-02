“That is twooo different concepts” — Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie as ‘Love Hangover’ MV faces plagiarism accusations against Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently released her new single, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, on January 31, 2025. It is a prelude to her upcoming album, Ruby, set to launch on March 7. The music video, directed by Bradley & Pablo and shot in Mexico City, stars actor Charles Melton from Riverdale as Jennie's love interest.

The narrative portrays a couple repeatedly facing disastrous dates, symbolizing the tumultuous nature of their relationship. Scenes include Jennie lying in a coffin, choking during a dinner date, and floating away at a carnival, all culminating in a cyclical pattern of misfortune and reunion.

Upon its release, the Love Hangover music video garnered significant attention, amassing over six million views on YouTube shortly after its debut. However, it also became the center of controversy as fans of BTS' Jungkook, known as ARMYs, accused the BLACKPINK idol of plagiarizing concepts from Jungkook's Seven music video.

Notably, both videos were directed by the same duo, Bradley and Pablo, which led to striking visual similarities. Shared elements included scenes featuring a coffin, conversations in a restaurant, and sequences of walking through a tornado.

ARMYs took to social media platforms to express their concerns, highlighting the resemblances between the two music videos. In response, Jennie's supporters, known as BLINKs, defended the artist by emphasizing the shared directorship of both music videos.

Some fans also pointed out that the thematic elements, such as the cyclical nature of the couple's misfortunes, align with the song's narrative and are not exclusive to Jungkook's "Seven."

The debate sparked a broader discussion about originality and inspiration in the music industry. One user commented:

"This is twooo different concepts"

As the discourse continued, several netizens discussed that the BLACKPINK idol's Love Hangover music video allegedly resembled G-(I)DLE music video.

"#BLACKPINK's Jennie hired #BTS's Jungkook's MV directors (Seven/ Standing Next to You) and copied his MV scene by scene. It depends on his willingness to be talked about and put in the spotlight like Jungkook. He probably thinks he is JungKook like a schizophrenic," a fan wrote.

"If bts was in the position of plagiarizing, it would be discussed until death lol," another fan remarked.

"Many artists have been robbed, including G-I-DLE," another fan added.

However, several fans rallied and defended Jennie, citing that her music video was not similar to Jungkook's SEVEN as both had different concepts.

"It doesn't even have similarities," one fan defended.

"I think you have schizophrenia or something. That doesn’t even look alike. The only similar thing is that both MVs feature a couple. But in Jennie’s MV she's trying to escape from that love, and in the Junkakas one he's just an obsessed stalker," another fan wrote.

"So Jungkook standing in the rain begging his gf to take him back is the same as Jennie getting attacked by some kind of Godzilla in a drive-in cinema? You people are so unserious," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming debut solo album Ruby

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album, Ruby, which is scheduled for March 7, 2025. In anticipation, she unveiled two singles, ZEN and Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) each accompanied by music videos that showcase her artistic evolution.

On January 25, 2025, the BLACKPINK star surprised fans with the unexpected release of ZEN, the second single from her forthcoming album following Mantra. The track delves into themes of personal empowerment and resilience, with lyrics emphasizing self-assurance and inner strength.

The accompanying music video, directed by Cho Gi Seok, blends modern aesthetics with traditional Korean elements such as Korea's Silla Dynasty which represents female warriors.

She released Love Hangover on January 31, 2025. This mellow track, featuring American singer Dominic Fike, explores the complexities of being drawn to someone who is both toxic and intoxicating.

In order to illustrate the recurrent pattern of a turbulent relationship, the story follows a couple through a string of terrible dates. The scenes, which culminate in a sequence of catastrophe and reunion, include Jennie floating away at a carnival, choking on a dinner date, and resting in a coffin.

In other news, she dropped her comeback single, Mantra, on October 11, 2024, after signing a record deal with Columbia Records on September 9. She established her own label, ODDATELIER, in December 2023, after leaving YG Entertainment the same month.

