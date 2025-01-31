“It’s her right to ask" — Internet defends photographer amid backlash over credit request to BLACKPINK's Jennie for her Jean Paul Gaultier photo

In a recent incident, photographer Anna Muradás faced backlash after asking for proper credit for a photo she took of BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. The internet is now defending the photographer.

On January 29, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week, donning a figure-hugging, plunging beige dress adorned with crystal embellishments.

After Jennie shared photos from the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Instagram on January 30, 2025, Anna Muradás noticed her photo was posted without credit. Requesting for the credit, Muradás commented:

"Jennie please give credits for the 12th picture. As a freelance photographer, having my work credited when reposted by someone as big as you is a big deal. It’s great that you liked it"

On January 31, 2025, Jennie reposted the photo, tagging Muradás and thanking her for capturing the moment.

The situation took a turn when some netizens criticized Muradás for her request, suggesting that it was inappropriate to ask a celebrity for credit. However, a significant portion of the online community came to Muradás's defense, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and crediting artists for their work, regardless of the platform or individual involved.

Additionally, on January 30, 2025, ELLE Singapore reached out to Muradás on Instagram regarding the photo credit. Anna Muradás took a screenshot of ELLE Singapore's message and shared it on her Instagram story, thanking the publication.

Fans flooded social media platforms, lashing out at the photographer for "harassing" the BLACKPINK idol, despite the idol's acknowledging her oversight on a public forum. One fan wrote on X:

"But I also do hope jensetters don’t send hate to her, it’s her right to ask for credits since these pictures is her hard work. Glad Jennie did too, she’s an angel"

"Omg you guys have to complain about everything jennie did the right thing stop harassing the photographer," wrote an X user.

"Jennie saw a comment from a photographer at the Jean Paul Gaultier event asking Jennie to give credit for her photoshoot and Jennie reposted it, tagging her. She is truly a kind angel," a fan wrote.

"The way I actually was supporting her but she has to tag jennie and let her know she got a hate train for this, this is so unprofessional. Im sorry. U can just appreciate her. She gave u a shoutout with her 86.1m followers and sm more," another fan wrote.

"Are you kidding me? You are really stupid, just explain to me how are you supposed to know who took the picture or what his Instagram account is when there are thousands of photographers? It's the photographer's fault because he didn't put his credits," another fan added.

However, some fans noted that it is legal for a photographer to request getting credited for their work.

"At the same time, it's legal to credit a photographer, or a technical team for a video clip etc. So it's up to celebrities to credit the authors of their photos (even if they're very well known, that doesn't give them the right to distribute them without credits!)" a fan commented.

"There’s quite literally no reason the photographer should’ve been hated on for rightfully asking credit for her work, idk why it wasn’t a given in the first place to give credit for another person’s photo," another fan said.

"I don’t understand why people were harassing the photographer she was super nice about her request," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie drops Love Hangover ahead of her solo album RUBY release

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for a significant solo debut with her upcoming album Ruby, set to release on March 7, 2025. The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, featuring artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

On January 25, 2025, she surprised her audience by dropping the concept music video for ZEN, a track from the forthcoming album.

Following this, she dropped another pre-release track titled Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike and starring Hollywood actor, Charles Melton from Riverdale on January 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. KST.

Her solo endeavors began with the release of Mantra on October 11, 2024, under ODDATELIER and Columbia Records. To promote Ruby, the BLACKPINK star announced The Ruby Experience, a series of showcase performances.

The tour will begin in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on March 6 and 7, 2025, followed by a show at New York's Radio City Music Hall on March 10. She will wrap up the tour with a performance in Seoul on March 15, 2025.

In addition to her musical pursuits, the BLACKPINK rapper attended the Paris Haute Couture Week Show on January 29, 2025 (January 30 KST). She garnered attention for her innovative and artistic manicures, created in collaboration with nail artist Park Eunkyung.

